A MAN has been charged in connection with a crash in the Glasgow's East End.

Officers were called to Shettleston Road on Sunday morning at around 10.40am following a report of a crash involving a car. 

A three-year-old girl, who was a passenger, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed a 31-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, has been charged in connection with the incident. 

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a crash involving a car on Shettleston Road in Glasgow around 10.40am on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

"A passenger, a three-year-old girl, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

"A 31-year-old man, the driver of the car, has been charged in connection with the incident and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal."