The Scottish Police Federation’s governing body has announced it has rejected the offer of a £565 pay increase.
The Joint Central Committee (JCC) confirmed it was unanimous in its support for staff to dismiss the offer after a meeting in Inverness on Tuesday.
The Police Negotiating Board has been handling the negotiations between the “staff side” – the Scottish Police Federation, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents and the Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association – and the “official side” – the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland and ministers from the Scottish Government.
The JCC said it had also agreed to support internal forms of action, which it said was “necessary and proportionate given the continued failure of the official side to return to the negotiating table” to seek a resolution.
READ MORE: Police officers being treated with 'utter contempt' in pay talks
The committee is set to meet again on Wednesday.
Calum Steele, the Scottish Police Federation’s general secretary, said: “Our executive committee has today unanimously endorsed a series of actions to be undertaken by our members as a result of the failure of the Government to seek to resolve our ongoing pay dispute.
“At their most basic level, these actions amount to the wholesale removal of the goodwill that the service requires to operate.
“Significantly, this goodwill and flexibility saves the police service money, and its removal will be both costly and disruptive.”
The Scottish Police Federation will communicate with its members on the issue over the coming days, Mr Steele said.
He added: “These actions will be seeking to mitigate the disruptive and costly impact of policing on them and their families, at a time when the cost of living crisis is compounding the mental and physical ill health of officers.
“The resolve of our members is strong. These actions are capable of being escalated, and they are capable of being sustained.
“We do not expect the impact of these actions to be felt by our communities as they are entirely internally focused, and are not in any way designed to diminish the service we provide them.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here