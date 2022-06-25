Music

Sun’s Signature, out now

The name may not be instantly recognisable – this self-titled EP is the duo’s first release – but the people making the music will be: Elizabeth Fraser, iconic singer with cult Scottish band Cocteau Twins, and her life partner, former Spiritualized drummer Damon Reece. Beyond her star turn on Massive Attack’s Teardrop, Fraser’s post-Cocteau Twins output has been scant. In fact it’s 13 years since her last outing, the ethereal Moses. Here she brings her unmistakable vocals to a five-strong suite of cool, minimalist electronica.

Damon Reece and Elizabeth Fraser aka Sun's Signature

Festival

East Neuk Festival, various venues across Fife, from Wednesday

Centred on Crail, Anstruther and Cellardyke but spreading out all across the East Neuk this largely music-based festival offers jazz, classical, world and traditional music alongside more experimental fare. Among the highlights are Thunderplump, a celebration of the Scottish weather which blends film with a collaborative musical piece featuring musicians young and old from across the Kingdom.

Cinema

Wings Of Desire, out now

Re-released and currently screening at Edinburgh’s Filmhouse and Glasgow’s GFT, Wim Wenders’ 1987 film is shot in sumptuous black and white and set in a still divided Berlin. Bruno Ganz and Otto Sander are sad, immortal, all-seeing angels Damiel and Cassiel, Solveig Dommartin is Marion, the trapeze artist Damiel falls in love with. Oh, and Peter Falk turns up playing himself – he’s in Berlin to make a film – and Nick Cave, then living in Berlin, performs in a quite unforgettable club scene. One of the greatest achievements of 1980s cinema.

Bruno Ganz in Wings Of Desire

TV

Glastonbury, BBC One, Two, Three and Four, today and tomorrow

With 35 hours of programming across all four terrestrial channels, plus over 40 hours on the iPlayer, live music is back with a vengeance across the BBC this weekend as the mother of all rock festivals lumbers to its feet after far too long away. Tonight’s headliner is – cue drum roll and trumpet blasts – Sir Paul McCartney, who has just turned 80. He is preceded on the Pyramid Stage by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds who in turn take over from Haim. Tomorrow night’s top spot goes to Kendrick Lamar, celebrating the success of new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers and here making his Glastonbury debut ahead of an autumn tour which brings him to Glasgow in November. Sharing the Sunday bill with him are Lorde, Elbow, Diana Ross and Herbie Hancock.

Sir Paul McCartney performing in Washington during his Got Back Tour in April

Visual Art

Alan Davie: Beginning Of A Far-Off World, Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh, on now (until September 24)

A retrospective of the great, jazz-loving abstract artist, encompassing his life – he was born in Grangemouth, trained at Edinburgh College of Art and died in 2014 aged 94 – as well as his large, colourful works. Included here are tapestries he made in conjunction with the Dovecot Studios in 2003. Spiritual, mystical and intriguing they are in many ways a reflection of the man himself.

Alan Davie’s 2003 work Celtic Spirit II 2003, a collaboration with Dovecot Studios