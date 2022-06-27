Scots have been warned to be aware of these latest online scams as demand for holidays and gigs soar.

Police Scotland has teamed up with the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) to publish a new advice guide.

The three organisations have released the guidance in the form of the Little Book of Big Scams as they warn that online criminals are preparing to target millions of people.

The new advice outlines 19 common scams that you should be aware of and also gives Scots practical advice on how to spot the swindle attempts.

The guidance also informs you of what you should do if you or someone you know falls victim to one of these scams.

You will also find advice covering a range of issues including online and cash point fraud, door-to-door scams, and romance and dating fraud.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Richie, of Police Scotland, said: “New scams are constantly emerging, so it is no wonder that we see businesses and individuals fall into a trap.

“Prevention and education are key, so this guide is packed full of practical advice.

“The impact can be emotional as well as financial, so I urge everyone to download and share the guide with family and friends, so they know what to do and who to call on if they become a victim of fraud this summer.”

Statistics from the Scottish Government show that online fraud and scams have increased by 69% since 2011/12.

As we leave the last two years of Coronavirus lockdowns behind us, you won't be surprised to hear that the top three most common scams are linked to booking holidays and events.

The scammers are both exploiting Scots who are desperate to jet away for some sunshine as well as the current seasonal pressures facing the travel industry.

When it comes to holidays, the advice book will help you spot travel services that don't actually exist and offers that are too good to be true.

If you're looking to buy tickets to popular sports and music events, the experts are urging you to only book your seats from official promoters.

Some of the big upcoming events being held across the summer are prime targets for these online swindlers.

Judy McCorry, chief executive of the SBRC, said: “The travel and tourism sectors are still recovering from the pandemic, evidenced by what we have seen recently with delays and cancellations due to staffing issues.

“Scammers seek to take advantage of would-be travellers who have been left high and dry and are seeking fast solutions.

“This guide gives people the tools to tackle these scammers head on and so lead to fewer fraud victims.”

Judith Cruickshank, regional managing director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “The research showed that scams are becoming much more prevalent, but many of us think we are savvy when it comes to online fraud.

“However scammers are using increasingly sophisticated measures to trick unsuspecting people.

“The Royal Bank of Scotland is dedicated to keeping customers’ money secure and offering people the support they need to help make themselves safer.

“By working together, we can help tackle online scams. The Little Book of Big Scams provides expert guidance on financial protection, identifying risks and finding solutions so that everyone is better prepared.”

If you are concerned that you have fallen victim to a scam, you are being encouraged to contact your bank immediately on their official phone number.

You can also donate the new advice book 'Little Book of Big Scams' via the SBRC’s website.