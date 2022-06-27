A remote Shetland island is currently on sale, featuring a historic mansion, watch tower and farmhouse but how much is it?

The private isle, Vaila, is located about a 10-minute boat journey south of the Shetland Mainland.

The remote rugged island comes with 6.5 miles of diverse coastline and about 757 acres in total.

If you fancy running away from the stresses of your every day or you have a cool couple of mill' stuck down the back of the sofa, here's how you could make the island your new haven.

Island of Vaila. Credit: Savills

Remote Scottish island Vaila for sale with 6.5 miles of coastline

Vaila was described by the 20th century English Poet Laureate Sir John Betjeman, "I can think of few nicer places in the world" and it's not a headscratcher to see why.

It has a rich and fascinating history which only a spot as beautiful as this could have.

The island has been inhabited for thousands of years including by Norwegian landowners, James Mitchell of Girlsta and his descendants the Scotts of Melby as well as the founder of the P&O Shipping company Arthur Anderson.

Vaila Hall. Credit: Savills

More recently, it has been the home of Richard Rowland and Dorota Rychlik, a couple who relocated from London to the island in 1993 looking for a change of lifestyle.

Looking north and east over the Shetland mainland, you'll find Muckle Roe and Lerwick.

There are also uninterrupted views ( when the weather is clear enough) of the Fair Isle and the Isle of Foula to the south and west respectively.

Isle of Vaila. Credit: Savills

The unbelievable listing features about 142 acres of grazing, 581 acres of heathland and endless opportunities for fishing, boating and hiking.

You would get so much more than just land including the 18th-century B-listed Mucklaberry tower which has been fully restored by its current owner to take full advantage of the breathtaking panoramic views.

Vaila also boasts a traditional Cloudin Farmhouse which includes two reception rooms and three bedrooms split over two storeys.

There is also a homely caretaker's Cottage, and a Shore Base with a bedroom, kitchenette, washing facilities and storage.

The island has two piers - Ham to the east which is the main landing point and the West pier which is near Vaila Hall.

Caretaker's cottage. Credit: Savills

Vaila Hall is understood to be the gem of the island, showcasing the original late 1800s furniture, unique architectural features and stunning views river the island from the Great Hall.

It has non-stop jaw-dropping features from a bell tower, a library, a grand Morning room, an adjoining conservatory, a minstrels’ gallery, four bedrooms with views over the dramatic coastline and two further attic bedrooms to explore.

Shore Base. Credit: Savills

The study would give you the most enviable working-from-home spot that guarantees that no one is bursting on your Zoom call!

It has a sneaky concealed entrance through the kitchen and a bell tower.

There are a series of three gardens to the south of the hall, a potting shed, a kitchen garden, and 16ft sycamores that are over 100 years old.

The island has plenty of potential for development including two traditional stone ruins by the west pier that could become residential properties or holiday rentals, following the necessary consent was granted.

Vaila Hall. Credit: Savills

There is also a large storage shed near the hall which houses two generators and fuel tanks and a farm shed that stores farm machinery.

If you're ready to pack up your mainland life and escape to Vaila, you'll need to make an offer of over £1,750,000.

Find out more about the unbelievable island of Vaila via the Savills website.