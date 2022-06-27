An SNP MSP is facing criticism over his support for a US court ruling that will see the roll-back of abortion rights in the US.

John Mason, who represents Shettleston in Glasgow, said in an email that the move was "pretty positive" and added that the 24-week limit for abortion in Scotland should be reduced.

On Friday the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling, which made abortion legal in America.

The decision, which has been widely condemned as a devastating blow to women's rights, was criticised by President Joe Biden.

But Mr Mason, a committed Christian, said the decision was "good for democracy" in an email that was shared online with his permission.

It reads: “In the first place, it’s good for democracy as decisions on abortion will be made at a state level rather than United States wide.

“This brings the US into line with the UK where decisions are made at a Scotland or England level.

“However, I fully accept the key issue here is on abortion itself.

"I note points people are making about women’s rights.

"However, others would argue that from the point of conception there are two people with rights ... both the women and the baby.

“So I very much see my role as speaking out for the weaker party, namely the baby.

“Even if abortion continues to be allowed in Scotland, we certainly need to reconsider the 24-week limit.

“This is much higher than other European countries and is also now very out-of-date as science and medicine have advanced.

"Babies are more often surviving at 23 weeks so I would be keen that the limit be reduced.”

On Twitter, Mr Mason was criticised by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and abortion rights campaign group Back Off Scotland, which is campaigning for buffer zones to prevent anti-abortion vigils outside clinics.

Women’s Health Minister Maree Todd also hit back at Mr Mason's opinion.

She said: “For the avoidance of doubt: There is nothing positive about the recent US court ruling.

“Abortion has been legal in Scotland for over 50 years. There will be no change to that.

“Abortion is legal up to 24 weeks in Scotland. There will be no change to that.”