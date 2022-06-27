An SNP MSP is facing criticism over his support for a US court ruling that will see the roll-back of abortion rights in the US.
John Mason, who represents Shettleston in Glasgow, said in an email that the move was "pretty positive" and added that the 24-week limit for abortion in Scotland should be reduced.
On Friday the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling, which made abortion legal in America.
The decision, which has been widely condemned as a devastating blow to women's rights, was criticised by President Joe Biden.
But Mr Mason, a committed Christian, said the decision was "good for democracy" in an email that was shared online with his permission.
Read more: Emergency abortion summit to look at establishing buffer zones around clinics
It reads: “In the first place, it’s good for democracy as decisions on abortion will be made at a state level rather than United States wide.
“This brings the US into line with the UK where decisions are made at a Scotland or England level.
“However, I fully accept the key issue here is on abortion itself.
"I note points people are making about women’s rights.
"However, others would argue that from the point of conception there are two people with rights ... both the women and the baby.
“So I very much see my role as speaking out for the weaker party, namely the baby.
“Even if abortion continues to be allowed in Scotland, we certainly need to reconsider the 24-week limit.
“This is much higher than other European countries and is also now very out-of-date as science and medicine have advanced.
"Babies are more often surviving at 23 weeks so I would be keen that the limit be reduced.”
On Twitter, Mr Mason was criticised by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and abortion rights campaign group Back Off Scotland, which is campaigning for buffer zones to prevent anti-abortion vigils outside clinics.
Women’s Health Minister Maree Todd also hit back at Mr Mason's opinion.
She said: “For the avoidance of doubt: There is nothing positive about the recent US court ruling.
“Abortion has been legal in Scotland for over 50 years. There will be no change to that.
“Abortion is legal up to 24 weeks in Scotland. There will be no change to that.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel