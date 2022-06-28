CAMPAIGNERS are calling for a ban on alcohol marketing on outdoor billboards and buses in Scotland, in the latest drive to reduce harm.

A report, led by Alcohol Focus Scotland with input from the international Alcohol Marketing Expert Network, also pushes for tougher display restrictions in shops similar to those already in place for tobacco, and requirements for health warnings and calorie labelling.

It comes after recent evaluations showed that overall alcohol consumption had levelled off in 2021 following a sharp fall between 2019 and 2020.

There were 1,190 alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland in 2020 - the highest since 2008 - and a report this month found that the most harmful drinkers had cut back on other expenses, such as food and fuel, in order to maintain their alcohol intake once minimum pricing took effect.

The 'Realising Our Rights' report says people in recovery can feel "bombarded" by alcohol marketing, and that alcohol adverts have been found to "encourage consumption and risk-taking behaviour amongst heavier drinkers".

While television, radio and online advertising is reserved to Westminster, the report urges the Scottish Government to introduce statutory restrictions on alcohol marketing activities "in all areas of its competence".

This would apply to outdoor and public spaces, including billboards, football grounds, concert halls, and public transport; sponsorship of sports, events and people; branded merchandise; competitions, giveaways and rewards; point-of-sale promotions; and advertising in print publications.

The report said alcohol should not be prominently displayed, including in shop windows

In shops and supermarkets, alcohol should be "separated from the rest of the store by an appropriate physical barrier" or "located behind checkout points" like tobacco.

The report notes that despite minimum pricing it remains possible "to purchase enough alcohol to exceed the weekly low risk drinking guidelines for less than the cost of one adult cinema ticket", with no statutory obligation for alcohol packaging to carry health warnings, calorie information, or the dangers of drinking while pregnant.

The report said the Scottish Government should "seek to implement a mandatory approach" to this in Scotland, if it cannot be achieved on a UK-wide basis.

Tom Bennett, a member of the alcohol marketing expert network who is in long-term abstinent recovery from an alcohol problem and has also a worked with people in treatment and recovery settings, said alcohol marketing can be "massively triggering".

He said:"Seeing an image of a cold beer on a warm sunny day or a midwinter glass of whisky in front of an open fire can be highly appealing.

"Yet the message these images convey, that alcohol is life enhancing, is at odds with the health risks.

"Alcohol marketing invades your personal space making it impossible to get away from. For someone experiencing problems with alcohol it can put your recovery at risk."

The spike in alcohol deaths in 2020 is believed to be due to problem drinkers 'spiralling' during lockdowns

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said the current self-regulatory approach to alcohol marketing had left communities "wallpapered with promotions for a product that harms our health".

She added: "We only need to think of how easily we recognise brands simply from a distinctive colour or font to realise how powerful marketing is.

“Children and young people tell us they see alcohol everywhere, all the time and they worry that adverts make alcohol seem cool and exciting.

"People in recovery talk of how marketing jeopardises their recovery. But all of us are affected and this has to change.

"People don’t just have a need to be protected from alcohol marketing they have a right to be protected."

Restrictions on alcohol marketing are already in place in several countries, including France, Norway and Russia.

A consultation on potential alcohol marketing restrictions for Scotland will be carried out later this year.

Minister for Public Health Maree Todd said: “I welcome this report from an international group of experts and will study carefully its detailed findings and recommendations.

“I am determined to tackle the harmful impacts that alcohol marketing can have on children and young people, as well as the triggering effect it can have on heavy drinkers and those in recovery.

"We intend to consult on a range of potential alcohol marketing restrictions in Scotland later this year.”