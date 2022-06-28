IN 2011 the SNP won an election, and Prime Minister Cameron pledged to “campaign for the Union, if the SNP carried out its pledge to hold to hold a referendum”. No weasel words then about a Westminster veto. Then in 2012, Mr Cameron’s Government offered to pass a bill to authorise a referendum, allowing (it thought) Westminster to set the “terms of reference” for the referendum, such as the question(s), electoral eligibility and which body would organise the vote. History shows that Alex Salmond won that fight and set the agenda and timing.

A referendum, in the unwritten UK constitution, is not binding on Westminster; therefore it cannot “threaten the Union”, and a consultation with the people it serves, cannot be outside the parameters of Holyrood, given an electoral mandate. I suggest a consultative referendum on the Scottish right to self-determination would be entirely legitimate (given the UK constitution recognises that right elsewhere, within its jurisdiction), and if Yes, would be followed by an election in Scotland to confirm the referendum result.

If a pro-independence majority were elected, then unionists could have no quibble that this would reflect “the Sovereign right of the Scottish people”, as asserted in the Claim of Right, in determining the form of Government best suited to our needs. Westminster might refuse to recognise this, but what then; rule with neither consent nor alternatives proposed? It is the antithesis of democracy.

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

• IF Duncan Sooman (Letters, June 27) believes that Scotland is an independent country within the UK, then he must agree that Scotland can hold an independence referendum without having to gain permission from Westminster. I would remind him that the European Union didn't block David Cameron from holding his Brexit referendum.

As for having influence within the EU, as an independent nation Scotland would have the right of veto, which we don't have as a member of the UK; during the Brexit negotiations Ireland showed the importance of that and was treated with respect by the EU.

And it is not only the deplorable Boris Johnson and his regime which have been imposed on Scotland; we've had Ted Heath, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, none of whom were elected by voters in Scotland; indeed, the last time Scotland voted for the Tories was way back in 1955, an event this grandmother is far too young to remember.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

VOLUNTARY CHOICE ALREADY MADE

NICOLA Sturgeon tells us that unionists are "taking a wrecking ball" to the concept of a voluntary UK ("UK taking a ‘wrecking ball’ to idea of voluntary Union, warns Sturgeon", The Herald, June 27).

She might have a case if she and Alex Salmond not-quite-recently voluntarily held a referendum in which by a clear majority the people of Scotland voluntarily chose not to be an independent country. And if they had not voluntarily told us that that the referendum was a once in a generation event. And if they had not voluntarily indicated that Brexit and the possibility of Tory future governments might result from a No vote.

The voluntary choice of the people was No thanks – and Nicola Sturgeon should respect that outcome, freely made in good faith by the voluntary process of the ballot box.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow.

WHAT ABOUT THE EXILED SCOT?

WHAT about me, Nicola Sturgeon? I am a Scot, born in Edinburgh of Scottish parents, the first generation of my family to be dumped in England. I cannot afford to move back. The scruffiest shack in Scotland now costs a fortune. Edinburgh is out of my reach. Nor do I see why I should have to up sticks to some cold, windy place up there just to stake my claim to your idea of democracy.

For 300 years the two nations are supposed to have been joined in an “incorporating” Union: fused into one entity. I don’t live in a foreign land. Your idea, narrowing down the electorate to suit your ambitions, would, if it succeeded, force me to change my identity.

I can never be English. I am happily Scottish in Great Britain. Little England doesn’t appeal, but you are hoping to thrust it on me. That would be an outcome that my father, when he came to London to report on politics for The Herald, bringing his family with him, never dreamed could happen. So where is my democratic right?

Anne Keleny, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

REASON FOR SEABED PRICE CAP

JILL Stephenson (Letters, June 24) berates the SNP Government for setting a lower price cap on seabed licences for wind farms as compared to Westminster. She claims this is evidence of the SNP failing the taxpayer and demands answers. Perhaps quoting from a January 17, 2022 article in the magazine WindEurope might provide such an answer as follows: “The Crown Estate Scotland has announced the results of the 'ScotWind' seabed tender. They auctioned 8,600 km² of sea space which could host almost 25 GW of offshore wind. 17 projects won. With 15 GW most of the capacity that will now be developed to be floating offshore wind, the system the Scots have used for awarding seabed leases ensures the new offshore wind farms will be delivered at the lowest cost for taxpayers.

"The option fees are much lower than in the UK’s recent Offshore Wind Lease Round 4. Scotland chose a more sensible tender design with a maximum price ceiling of £100,000/km². This has avoided bidding at very high prices – which keeps the costs of offshore wind low for consumers. As seabed leasing costs are usually passed on to the electricity consumer, a price ceiling ensures that new offshore wind volumes are also delivered at the lowest cost for consumers”.

Robert Menzies, Falkirk.

DON'T IGNORE THE B-WORD

WHY are Westminster politicians and the media afraid to mention Brexit when they try to explain rising prices, workers' pay strikes, the cost of living crisis and the looming recession? Apparently only the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine are to blame, according to the imploding premiership of Boris Johnson and his dysfunctional Government.

The fact is the disastrous UK Brexit deal has increased costs and decreased the ability of doing business with the world’s largest single market on our doorstep, the EU. Yet the misinformed and lied-to millions still cry “freedom from Europe”, except in Scotland.

From possibly the worst Prime Minister ever to a Tory Party we did not vote for and being dragged out of Europe, only pessimism and negativity are on offer from the Unionist No campaign, with promises and lies an added bonus. Scotland must leave this damaged, beyond repair, union with England and carve once more its own name in the world as an independent British Isles and European nation.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore.

NOTHING GREAT ABOUT BRITAIN

I ARRIVED into Edinburgh Airport in the early hours of last Friday morning (June 24) to join an 80-minute queue to go through Border Control. Given that I had ample time, my eye was caught by two signs. The first said “Welcome to UK Border Control”. The second was a TV screen that flashed up the word “GREAT” in large lettering followed by Britain and Northern Ireland in tiny writing.

Two things struck me. Firstly I didn’t feel welcome, nor did the throngs of others in the long queue and secondly, Britain did not feel Great. The UK Government has created an environment of hostility, lying, lawbreaking and corruption. I feel saddened that the UK I now live in is not one that reflects my beliefs or attitudes. It is time for change.

Donald MacKay, Crossford, Fife.

FIDELMA COOK WAS SO RIGHT

ON June 26, 2021 Fidelma Cook had her last article printed in The Herald Magazine ("There will always be an England. Oh, and flags – lots of flags"). Whenever I feel anger, and yes even impotent rage, at what is happening in the Westminster Parliament out comes the article and I concur with the late Ms Cook. She ends her article by saying: "The ones who did this (voted the UK out of the EU) now watch helpless from the sidelines as Johnson and Co continue to strip away laws, rights and, yes, decency. But don't worry. There'll always be an England. Once known for courtesy and diplomacy. Once known for honour. Now? For blatant mendacity and mediocrity. Oh, and flags – lots of flags."

You were right Fidelma, so right. I miss you.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.

