IT was once the home of the now defunct Third Lanark which folded in 1967, however it seems Cathkin Park can still pull in the crowds.



While there might not have been fans on the terraces of this important footballing heritage site, instead there was a steady stream of helpers ready to roll up their sleeves to find out what gems might be discovered during an archaeological dig on Glasgow's South Side.

Read more: World heritage status bid for landmark Scottish football sites steps up

The ground was abandoned with the grandstand and pavilion demolished in the 1970s, but Archaeology Scotland has just spent 10 days at Cathkin Park to try find out more about Third Lanark’s home and also home of the second Hampden Park.

Volunteers await to see what will be discovered at Cathkin Park

Among the discoveries, the dig team uncovered the original Third Lanark baths and changing rooms of the football ground.

Third Lanark historian and memorabilia curator Seamus Ferry was eager to help and get his hands dirty.

He said: “I chanced my luck and asked the lead archaeologist Dr Paul Murtagh if I could help with the dig. I helped the guys with digging, shovelling, scraping and brushing.

"I eventually came across a bit of red plastic which turned out to be red linoleum lying upon more lino tiles underneath, which for me to discover changed my life. There was other finds such as the team bath, foundations, wooden beams, glass and tiles."

Pieces of Third Lanark china were discovered

However, it was the support and interest from people connected with club, founded 150 years ago, that struck Mr Ferry.

"We had visits from former ball boys, directors' sons, a former secretary, and they all had their stories to tell," he added. "There is a lot of affection for the club. I'll keep telling the club's story and I am hoping to hold a walking tour of Cathkin Park on August 3."

Read more: Hampden site: Kick off for historic ground's Unesco world heritage bid

Mr Ferry became aware of the dig following his connection with Hampden Collection, which is leading a campaign for Unesco World Heritage Site status for Scotland’s unique football history, known as Football's Square Mile.

As the home of the second Hampden, the campaign group, led by Graeme Brown, was also involved in the dig.

Seamus Ferry, Third Lanark historian, right, with a member of the archaeology team

Mr Brown said the latest dig results showed how important it was to preserve Scotland’s footballing heritage.

Mr Brown said: “The discovery of the original Cathkin Park baths and changing room, and assorted Third Lanark artefacts, demonstrates clearly the need to preserve, protect and promote Scotland's pioneering role as the grand architects of the modern game."

“We are absolutely thrilled at what Archaeology Scotland and their amazing team of volunteers have found."

“This is another massive step forward in our mission to achieve UNESCO World Heritage Status for Cathkin Park, and every other site within the world's biggest open-air football museum, aka Football's Square Mile.”

The first Hampden Park is now home to Hampden Bowling Club

Dr Paul Murtagh of Archaeology Scotland and Project Lead, explained the importance of this inclusion focused project.

He said: “This programme is focused on working with New Scots, refugees and asylum seekers, and we feel that both sport and archaeology are ways in which we can engage with people from all over the world, help them learn about the history of Scotland and Glasgow, and help them settle into their new homes, make friends and have positive experiences.”