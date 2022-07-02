Up to Snuff
2-17 July. Entry free. Gilbert Scott building, University of Glasgow, G12 8QQ.
This display looks at three objects related to the use of snuff in The Hunterian collection. The bottles come from Senegal, China, and a box from Scotland. The earliest European boxes were made from carved wood, ivory or iron and latterly were constructed from silver and gold.
https://www.gla.ac.uk/hunterian/
Alan Davie: Beginning of a Far-off World
2 July-24 September. Tickets from £10.50. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.
Celebrating the centenary of Alan Davie, this exhibition plays tribute to one of the greatest Scottish artists of the 20th century. Visitors will see rarely seen works from each decade of Davie’s career as well as a tapestry and rug created in collaboration with Dovecot studios.
https://dovecotstudios.com/exhibitions/alan-davie-beginning-of-a-far-off-world
Sea Monsters!
2 July-18 October. Entry from £8.50. Scottish Maritime Museum, Harbour Road, Irvine, KA12 8QE.
The Sea Monsters exhibition celebrates Scottish legends and maritime mythology. Visitors can explore both the real and mythical creatures residing off the coasts of Scotland, as well as those that are said to lurk in oceans around the world. On display will be some of the development sketches of the famous Kelpies, oil paintings inspired by Irvine Harbour and the legend of the Selkies.
‘Salt Lick’
2-3 July. Entry free. Whitespace, 76 East Crosscauseway, Edinburgh, EH8 9HQ.
Salt Lick brings together three emerging artists Hannah Cash, Sinead Kempley and Rachel Stanley. Their practices span painting, installation and movement, producing highly tactile sculptural works. The exhibition showcases, for the first time, the links between the artists’ varying practices.
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/salt-lick-an-exhibition-tickets-371232916647
Clara Ursitti: Amik
2 July-29 January 2023. Entry free. Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.
Amik is an immersive artwork from Canadian artist Clara Ursitti, featuring film scent and sculptures that explores the link between Scotland and Canadian fur trading legacies. Ursitti uses sculptures, including found objects, film recording and sound work as well as scent and an ethically sourced whole tree.
Homeland Exhibition
5-9 July. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
Made entirely from drift wood found on the Hebridean shores of Lewis, artist Donald Libby creates mini Scottish scenes. Artist Eilidh Jamieson creates watercolour maps, embellished with hand painted acrylic gold. These two Hebridean artists explore what makes home through their various artistic practices.
https://www.whatsoninedinburgh.co.uk/event/104134-homeland-exhibition:-a-series-of-watercolour-maps-and-driftwood-art/www.ejaydesig.com
Raphael – Magister Rafaello
2 July-24 September. Entry from £10.50. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.
Experience the life and work of Italian Renaissance artist Raphael in this digital art exhibition. An audio guide will navigate you through large-scale projections and displays, allowing visitors to experience recreations of Raphael’s masterpieces including Madonna of the Goldfinch, The Deposition of Christ and The Transfiguration.
https://dovecotstudios.com/exhibitions/raphael-magister-raffaello
A Life in Colour
2-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
The Scottish Gallery had a lifelong association with Wilhelmina Barns-Graham. The works on display at this exhibition were made over a period of 40 years and are close observations of the natural world. Visitors can explore many of Barns-Graham’s paintings that Tom Cross described as ‘painting the warmth of the sun’.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/a-life-in-colour
My Garden
2-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
The subject of John Brown’s latest exhibition is the cycle of growth and the promise of regeneration. As an artist, he is inspired by the geometry of support and shape of growth of sweet peas. The seven large paintings on display address the challenge of marrying organic shapes against a flat, abstract background.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/my-garden
Honed
2-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
Jake Harvey creates sculptures imbued with a sense of stillness and simplicity. Making carvings from granite, basalt, marble and limestone, he often places the simple abstract forms directly on the wall or floor. The artist is increasingly intrigued by the relationship of man to the earth, particularly the shaping of earth by man, and this is reflected in his work.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/honed
By Charlotte Cohen
