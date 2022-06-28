Brought to you by
TITANIC HOTEL
Located at the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, the legendary Harland & Wolff Headquarters is now the world’s most authentic Titanic hotel - offering an unforgettable experience for anyone visiting Northern Ireland.
With Belfast City Airport just a five minute drive away and an array of heritage assets and public spaces just metres from the hotel, the location couldn’t be more perfect for guests who want to enjoy an immersive maritime experience.
The world-leading visitor attraction, Titanic Belfast is located next door to the hotel, and tickets can be added to your booking either in advance or on arrival.
The Hotel functions as 'half hotel, half museum' with a rare collection of over 500 artworks, artefacts and photographs for guests to view during their stay.
The Hotel's concierge offers private tours, which can be booked upon check in with the front of house team. By the time you check out of the Titanic Hotel Luxury liner, as well as what life was like working in the world’s most iconioc shipyard.
Enjoy 10% off selected rate’s Sunday-Thursday in July and August at www.titanichotelbelfast.com/belfast-hotel-deals with discount Code SUMMERGB
For any bespoke enquiries please email reservations@titanichotelbelfast.com or call directly on 0289 508 2000.
Please note that the code can only be used up until 31st July 2022 and is subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.
www.titanichotelbelfast.com 0289 508 2000
*Applicable to Bed and Breakfast rates, Room Only rates, Dinner Bed and Breakfast rates and our Two Night Break with Breakfast and Dinner on one Evening Package
