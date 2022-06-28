Located at the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, the legendary Harland & Wolff Headquarters is now the world’s most authentic Titanic hotel - offering an unforgettable experience for anyone visiting Northern Ireland.

With Belfast City Airport just a five minute drive away and an array of heritage assets and public spaces just metres from the hotel, the location couldn’t be more perfect for guests who want to enjoy an immersive maritime experience.

The world-leading visitor attraction, Titanic Belfast is located next door to the hotel, and tickets can be added to your booking either in advance or on arrival. 

The Hotel functions as 'half hotel, half museum' with a rare collection of over 500 artworks, artefacts and photographs for guests to view during their stay.

The Hotel's concierge offers private tours, which can be booked upon check in with the front of house team. 

