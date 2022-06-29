THE owners of an Islay distillery have been granted permission to extend its off sales area and make changes to its layout ahead of its public reopening.

It is hoped the Caol Ila Distillery by Diageo, at Port Askaig, will reopen in August. The site was granted a licence in November 2019, but was impacted by the pandemic which slowed down its development.

A successful bid has been made to add a further four square metres to the off sales area, as well as minor changes to the layout.