THE owners of an Islay distillery have been granted permission to extend its off sales area and make changes to its layout ahead of its public reopening.
It is hoped the Caol Ila Distillery by Diageo, at Port Askaig, will reopen in August. The site was granted a licence in November 2019, but was impacted by the pandemic which slowed down its development.
A successful bid has been made to add a further four square metres to the off sales area, as well as minor changes to the layout.
Read more: Revealed: Remains of Scotland's footballing heritage are found
The variation to the premises licence was granted at a meeting of the Argyll and Bute Licensing Board on Tuesday, June 28.
Solicitor Ewan McGillivray, of Morton Fraser, said: “Diageo is making a substantial investment in whisky tourism in Scotland. The centrepiece of this is the Johnnie Walker experience in Princes Street in Edinburgh.
“One of the things that seeks to do is direct whisky aficianados and tourists to other areas, which include Caol Ila, with its wonderful views across to Jura."
Read more: Wedding venue near Glasgow launched by six farming siblings
He added: “My colleague appeared before the board in November 2019 to seek approval for the visitor experience to replace the former visitor centre. This covers some three floors and was granted without difficulties.
“Unfortunately, as with many things, the pandemic slowed down progress, but it is hoped it will be open very soon."
It is hoped the distillery will open to the public on Thursday, August 25.
Mr McGillivray added: “It was identified that some changes to the layout are required, including an increase of the off sales capacity.”
The change to the licence conditions will also see bar meals added at the distillery.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here