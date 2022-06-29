THE owners of an Islay distillery have been granted permission to extend its off sales area and make changes to its layout ahead of its public reopening.

It is hoped the Caol Ila Distillery by Diageo, at Port Askaig, will reopen in August. The site was granted a licence in November 2019, but was impacted by the pandemic which slowed down its development.
A successful bid has been made to add a further four square metres to the off sales area, as well as minor changes to the layout.

The variation to the premises licence was granted at a meeting of the Argyll and Bute Licensing Board on Tuesday, June 28.
Solicitor Ewan McGillivray, of Morton Fraser, said: “Diageo is making a substantial investment in whisky tourism in Scotland. The centrepiece of this is the Johnnie Walker experience in Princes Street in Edinburgh.
“One of the things that seeks to do is direct whisky aficianados and tourists to other areas, which include Caol Ila, with its wonderful views across to Jura."

He added: “My colleague appeared before the board in November 2019 to seek approval for the visitor experience to replace the former visitor centre. This covers some three floors and was granted without difficulties.
“Unfortunately, as with many things, the pandemic slowed down progress, but it is hoped it will be open very soon."

An artist's impression of how the revamped distillery

It is hoped the distillery will open to the public on Thursday, August 25.
Mr McGillivray added: “It was identified that some changes to the layout are required, including an increase of the off sales capacity.”
The change to the licence conditions will also see bar meals added at the distillery.