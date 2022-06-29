Two men have been charged after a bust uncovered 2.2 million suspected illicit cigarettes in a Glasgow business unit.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers made the discovery in the south of the city on Monday, June 27.

Eight pallets of cigarettes, estimated to be worth £795,000 in lost duty, were found.

Two men, aged 57 and 53, from Glasgow, were charged with excise duty fraud after being arrested and interviewed by the officers.

Boxes containg illicit cigarettes in Glasgow

The 57-year-old was also charged with a £408,000 excise duty fraud related to another seizure of 1.1m suspected illicit cigarettes in Whitburn, West Lothian, on April 27, 2022.

The pair have been released while enquiries continue.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Pandemic blamed for key stroke care fails

In a separate operation, officers also discovered 1.8 tonnes of compressed raw tobacco leaf at a haulage depot in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, on Friday, June 2.

When processed, this would produce two tonnes of illicit hand-rolling tobacco with an estimated duty loss of £782,000.

Illicit tobaco found in Wishaw

HMRC said an investigation is ongoing.

Joe Hendry, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: "The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent corner shops that serve local communities.

“HMRC continues to work closely with our partners in Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.

“Anyone with information about the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco should report it to HMRC online at gov.uk.”