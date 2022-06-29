Baby boxes are particularly important amid the cost-of-living crisis, the children’s minister has said ahead of the fifth anniversary of the scheme.
The box has been refreshed for its milestone in August and features updated clothing designs and different books, while a toothbrush has been added to support oral health early in a child’s life.
Every newborn in Scotland is entitled to a baby box, which is delivered to the mother a few weeks before their due date, and around 222,450 have been given to families since August 2017.
Children’s minister Clare Haughey saw the updated offering and met Courtney McLeod and her four-month-old daughter Addison on a visit to APS (Group) in Edinburgh, which packs and distributes the boxes.
READ MORE: SNP told cost of living crisis will make it harder to cut child poverty
She said: “I think providing a universal offering of a baby box to pregnant parents and to newborns is vitally important in terms of supporting Scotland’s families, particularly in the face of the current cost-of-living crisis but more importantly it helps to promote that really strong mother-infant, parent-infant interaction and it supports families and welcomes the baby to Scotland.
“As every parent knows, the costs associated with having a baby are significant. Household budgets are under increasing pressure from the rising cost of living, so it is reassuring to know that all families in Scotland, regardless of their circumstances, have access to essential items needed for the first six months of their newborn’s life.
“Uptake for the baby box has grown to about 98% since it was introduced in 2017.
“As we head towards the fifth anniversary, I am proud that the baby box continues to support newborns and their families.”
The baby box provides families with a range of essential items for the first six months of their child’s life, delivered in a sturdy cardboard box which can be used as a safe sleeping space during the early months.
The contents of the box are designed to inform and support positive parenting behaviours.
Scotland’s chief dental officer Tom Ferris said: “I am really pleased to see a toothbrush included in the baby box for the first time.
“Good oral habits are essential to achieving excellent mouth health, and this will allow us to support families in achieving this from the very beginning of life.”
The new clothing designs were voted for in a poll on the Parent Club website.
Beverley Walsh, head of services at APS Group (Scotland), said: “The baby box initiative has created sustainable employment opportunities for local people, where possible supporting targeted groups.
“We work with training organisations, local schools and colleges, with the baby box supporting up to four modern apprenticeship positions and work experience placements each year.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here