It is the culmination of years of archaeological investigation into the long-vanished, pre-Clearance settlements that were home to hundreds of people below the rugged mountains of Glencoe.

A replica of a 17th century Highland turf house has opened to the public after a painstaking project led by historians, conservation experts and volunteers.

The turf, wattle and thatch structure was erected using traditional materials, tools and techniques and is modelled on one of the dwellings excavated by archaeologists and volunteers at the former township of Achtriachtan, near the famous ‘Three Sisters’ of Glencoe.

Visitors can now explore the house for themselves at the National Trust for Scotland’s Glencoe Visitor Centre, where its heather-thatched roof and earth walls blend into one of the world’s most photographed mountain landscapes.

We want them to go away with an understanding of the lives that were lived here, as well as those that were lost here in 1692

They will be immersed in the sounds of history, thanks to an installation that conjures up the sounds, speech and songs of life in the glen 300 years ago.

Listeners will hear the cry of wildlife and livestock, the commotion of construction and daily toil, the chatter of domestic life in Gaelic and the sounds of socialising at a traditional evening ceilidh.

More than 200 different sound elements were carefully chosen to give the interior an authentic and evocative atmosphere under the creative direction of and sound artist Guy Veale, who has worked on numerous National Trust for Scotland projects.

Renowned Gaelic musicians including Iain MacFarlane and Ingrid Henderson contributed their voices and instrumental pieces while Gaelic speakers at Acharacle Primary School were recorded to give the babble of children at play.

Historic Environment Scotland funded two trainees to support the project team while developing their own skills in traditional crafts and heritage interpretation.

Lucy Doogan, one of the trainees, grew up in Glencoe and can trace her family back to those who lived here at the time of the infamous massacre when 38 members of the MacDonald clan were killed by soldiers they had welcomed into their homes, led by Campbell of Glenlyon.

The mass slaughter, on February 13, 1692, was ordered as a punishment after Maclain of Glencoe delayed signing an oath pledging allegiance to King William the third, who had recognised the resurgence of the Jacobite cause.

Difficult travelling and the absence of a sheriff in Inveraray, where he was sent from Fort William, meant that Maclain did not sign the oath until January 6, exceeded the New Year’s Day deadline.

Ms Doogan said: “Our creel house really helps visitors visualise a time when the glen itself would have looked very different to how it does today, home to a bustling community living in wee townships with a rich Gaelic culture.

“I hope we can rekindle this past while creating new stories here in the future.”

Visitors can join free daily guided tours around the turf and creel house, which provide a deeper insight into the project and the history which inspired it.

Emily Bryce, the National Trust for Scotland’s Operations Manager for Glencoe said: “Turf and creel houses were once scattered across the Highlands and are an important part of Scotland’s architectural heritage.

“They tell us a lot about the communities in pre-Clearance Highland landscapes like Glencoe.

“While tourists who come here have often heard of the tragic events of the Glencoe Massacre, we want them to go away with an understanding of the lives that were lived here, as well as those that were lost here in 1692.

“This building now offers a great space in which to immerse visitors from around the world, and the community on our doorstep, in the story of those who made their homes here for centuries.

“We are incredibly grateful to the support of all those whose donations have made this project possible and are looking forward to the next stage in its development.

“This is very much a work-in-progress and we will continue to work together with local partners to explore ways to make the most of this unique building.”



