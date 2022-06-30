Royal festivities have continued as the Queen took part in her third event since arriving in Scotland for an annual visit.
The monarch, 96, looked on as more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland took part in the Reddendo parade.
The Queen smiled and waved as she emerged from her official residence in Edinburgh at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
She then watched the ceremony from a chair while the Prince of Wales, known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, greeted members of the parade, shaking hands with some of the archers.
The Royal Company of Archers acts as the sovereign’s ceremonial Body Guard for Scotland – a role first created in 1822 during a visit to Scotland by King George IV.
As Princess Elizabeth, the Queen first became acquainted with the Royal Company during a visit to Scotland with her father, King George VI in 1937, when he inspected them at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
During today’s ceremony, members of the Royal Company took off their hats and performed three cheers for the Queen.
