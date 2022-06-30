One of Scotland's most recognisable landmarks, Paddle Steamer Waverley, cast off from Greenock recently on a special cruise to mark the 75th anniversary of her maiden voyage.

The sailing on June 16 was closely mirroring the route the historic steamship was built to serve, on Loch Goil and cruising up Loch Long to Arrochar.

You can watch a video of the occasion here:

In June 1947 Waverley was the “new” Clyde steamer in a post-war world. Unbeknown at that time she was the last steamer built to serve the Clyde coast and would become the last seagoing paddle steamer in the World.

Waverley’s General Manager, Paul Semple said:

“It is a fantastic achievement that Waverley is sailing today. So many people have played a part in her story and everyone who steps aboard helps ensure her continued success.

"In Waverley’s lifetime the world has changed dramatically, yet she has survived. Waverley is possibly the ultimate example of preserving our nation’s proud maritime and steam heritage.

“Waverley is truly unique, from the moment passengers step board they can feel the heritage – the polished brass fittings, the traditional wooden decks, the aroma of hot oil and steam. Unlike more modern ships Waverley feels alive with the beat of her paddles and the sound of her whistle. People stop to admire as she passes by, the sight of her famous funnels is instantly recognisable.”



However, Derek Peters, Chairman of the Charity which owns Waverley added: “We are facing a financial crisis given that the cost of fuel has now escalated to £12 per minute, a typical day’s fuel costs now exceed £7,000. I hope that enough passengers will choose to come for a sail and help us celebrate the Diamond Jubilee this summer.”



The sailing marks the start of Waverley’s summer 2022 cruise programme, with the ship now operating each day on the Firth of Clyde until late August with a variety of cruises “Doon the Watter” and around the Clyde coast.

Tickets for all of Waverley’s sailings can be purchased in advanced at waverleyexcursions.co.uk, or by calling 0141 243 2224.

This season there are many sailings where children travel free, including trips from Glasgow to Greenock and Largs. Tickets are also available to be purchased on board the steamer.

https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/