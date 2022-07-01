A pensioner has died following a house fire in Cumbernauld which also left two men seriously injured.
Emergency services were called to a property on Glen Fyne Road around 6am on Friday morning.
A 79-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men, aged 82 and 50, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
Six fire engines were used to contain the fire, with cordons blocking off a large part of the residential area.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Services (SFRS) remained at the scene this afternoon to extinguish any remaining hotspots.
The public was also urged to avoid the area in a warning issued by the Lanarkshire Police Division just before 9am.
SFRS senior officer for Lanarkshire Andrew Kenna paid tribute to the woman.
He said: “We were alerted at 6.05am on Friday, July 1 to reports of a house fire. Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and an aerial height appliance to Glen Fyne Road in Cumbernauld.
“The fire has been contained and crews currently remain on the scene working to eliminate any remaining hotspots
“Two casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.
“Sadly, a woman passed away at the scene.
“Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”
Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the fire.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called around 6.25am on Friday, 1 July, to a report of a house fire in Glen Fyne Road, Cumbernauld. Emergency services attended and a 79-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Two men, aged 82 and 50, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
