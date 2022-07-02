Highly-pathogenic avian flu has been officially confirmed among seabird species on another island nature reserve prompting growing concerns among conservationists.
The Isle of May and Noss National Nature Reserves have closed to public landings from Friday.
On Thursday, it was confirmed that two sampled kittiwakes from the Isle of May died due to the current H5N1 strain of avian flu, which has had a devastating impact on Scotland's seabird colonies.
The virus has spread across Shetland, Orkney, St Kilda, Lewis, St Abbs and Bass Rock.
Great skuas or bonxies have been significantly impacted with many washing up on shore.
A statement by the Isle of May Nature Reserve read: "The sad news is not something unexpected as the death toll starts to mount as we realise we do have it in our colonies and now we can only hope it does not cause great damage."
Kittiwakes, which nest in the area from later April, have already suffered a 44 per cent drop in population over the past twenty years.
The statement added that "this has been mirrored on colonies like the Isle of May".
"So this latest issue is something our birds could do without. Our concerns continue to increase."
The reserve also warned that local boat operators are "paying a heavy price" after already being hit hard by pandemic closures.
"The boat teams are an important part of the island family and we thank all the teams involved," a blog post added. "We will be back."
South of the border, nature reserves have also been closed off amid a significant number of dead birds being found.
The Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast are the latest to put a temporary end to landing trips, which will come into effect on Sunday.
The islands are home to approximately 200,000 seabirds including guillemots, kittiwakes, razorbills and shags in addition to Arctic terns and puffins.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here