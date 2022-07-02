Football legend Andy Goram has died at the age of 58 after battling cancer, his former club confirmed.
The former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper revealed in May this year that he decided to reject chemotherapy after being told it would only give him an extra 12 weeks.
Tributes have been paid to the icon, nicknamed The Goalie, including by the Ibrox-side.
Rangers Football Club confirmed the death in a statement on Saturday, June 7.
The club said it was "deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer".
"The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.
"Funeral details will be communicated in due course."
The 58-year-old, who played for the team between 1991 and 1998, helped see the club win five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.
He made 260 appearances for Rangers during that time.
He won 43 caps for Scotland and was their first-choice goalkeeper at both Euro 92 and Euro 96.
After Rangers, he played for Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell, Manchester United, Hamilton, Coventry, Oldham, Queen of the South and Elgin.
Goram was part of the Manchester United squad that won the Premier League in 2001, making two appearances for the Red Devils.
At Queen of the South he became the first player to complete the set of Scottish medals when he claimed a Challenge Cup medal to go alongside winners’ prizes in the Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup.
He also won international caps for Scotland as a cricketer.
Goram remains the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.
Former United team-mate Gary Neville tweeted: “Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family.”
