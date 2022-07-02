THOUSANDS have taken to the streets of Glasgow today to take part in an Orange Walk.

The annual Boyne celebration is the busiest day in the Protestant marching calendar and marks the anniversary of the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

Police accompanied marchers playing instruments and waving banners and flags. 

This year could see 43 marches take place in one day, with the biggest, hosted by the County Grand Orange Lodge Of Glasgow, believed to have 4075 people in the main procession.

It is estimated 7500 marchers in total will be taking part. 

A number of road restrictions will be in place across the city, with 33 roads shut to traffic between 5am and 4pm.

