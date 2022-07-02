Prince Andrew has been warned he could be arrested if he returns to the US after Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed this week.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison and slapped with a $750,000 (£615,000) fine for sex trafficking on Tuesday.

She described meeting Jeffrey Epstein as "the biggest regret of my life" before sentencing.

She added: "I believe Jeffrey Epstein fooled all of those in his orbit.”

Now, the Duke of York has been warned he could face criminal prosecution should he ever set foot on US soil.

Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine victims of Epstein, told The Sun: “Anyone who took advantage of a minor as a result of being provided that minor by Mr Epstein or Ms Maxwell should be prosecuted as well.

“It is highly unlikely an extradition would ever occur, so the Prince would have to be here in the US and be arrested while he’s here. Tell Prince Andrew he should spend the summer here in the US. Come on over to vacation.”

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by disgraced financier Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

The judge in the Maxwell trial ruled that the Duke of York's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, should also be considered a minor victim in the conspiracy despite not being named on the indictment.

Andrew has not been charged with any criminal offence and vehemently denies the allegations against him.