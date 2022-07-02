A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after he was struck by a car in the south of Glasgow. 

Emergency services were called to Clarkston Road at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon following reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and his condition is not known.

Officers confirmed an investigation is now underway and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2569 of Friday, July 1.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Clarkston Road in Glasgow at around 4.30pm on Friday, July 1.

"Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2569 of July 1, 2022."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.