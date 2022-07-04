Research from Born Free has revealed that Scotland is home to over 240 dangerous and wild animals.
The charity's most recent survey from 2020 shows that there are 3,951 dangerous wild animals licensed to be kept privately in Great Britain, with potentially many more being kept without a licence.
In that total, there are 210 private addresses across 129 local authorities that hold licenses to keep dangerous wild animals such as lions, tigers, crocodilians, and venomous reptiles.
Under current rules, there are no restrictions for keeping most wild animal species as pets in the UK.
If they are considered potentially dangerous, a Dangerous Wild Animal licence is required from the relevant Local Authority.
Born Free says there are numerous species, that many would consider dangerous, not listed under the 1976 act including Komodo dragons and large constrictor snakes.
The foundation has created an interactive map, making it easier to see where these dangerous wild animals are kept.
The website can be used to search for the animals that are kept across the UK and it’s broken down by counties and local authorities.
All the wild animals being kept in Scotland
Aberdeenshire: Aberdeenshire Council
- Bengal Cat: 30
- Ostrich: 18
- Jungle Cat: 2
- Bison: 2
- Asian Leopard Cat: 1
- Serval: 1
- Caracal: 1
Aberdeenshire: Aberdeen City Council
- Bearded Lizard: 4
- Monocled Cobra: 1
- Scorpion: 100
- Diamond Back Rattlesnake: 1
Dumfries and Galloway: Dumfries and Galloway Council
- Boar: 19
Fife: Fife Council
- Savannah Cat: 1
- South American Rattlesnake: 1
- Forest Cobra: 1
- King Cobra: 1
Moray: Moray Council
- Serval: 3
- Caracal: 2
- Savannah Cat: 7
Perth and Kinross: Perth and Kinross Council
- Bison: 17
- Przewalski Horse: 5
Scottish Borders: Scottish Borders Council
- Black and White Ruffled Lemur: 12
- Ring Tailed Lemur: 4
Stirlingshire: Falkirk District Council
- Savannah Cat: 5
- Serval: 1
Born Free has called on the UK government to undertake a comprehensive review of exotic pet ownership which includes the existing dangerous wild animal legislation.
There are multiple ways you can get involved in the campaign, including by writing to your MP and donating directly to the charity.
Find out more via the Born Free website.
