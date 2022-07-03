It begins with Andy Stewart's 'I Belong to Glasgow' before the hypnotic groove of Movin' On Up gets the crowd swaying.

Bobby Gillespie repeats the name of his home city throughout the near two-hour set as if he can't quite believe he's performing in the south side park where he played football as a young boy.

Reassuringly, the 61-year-old looks very much the same as he did in the band's heyday, 30 years ago when Screamadelica was the soundtrack to giddy flat-share bedroom drinks and post-club house parties.

There's no proclamations of rigorous 4am fitness regimes or protein shakes, the Springburn-born Primal Scream frontman looks like every proper rock or pop star should - different from everyone else with an air of mystery that should never be completely solved.

The seminal album was released on September 23, 1991 with much of the production handled by the acid house DJ Andy Weatherall, who transformed original recordings by the band into universally-adored dance tracks.

A small gospel choir is drafted in for Come Together but it's in the crowd's hands that the chorus really takes flight and it is genuinely uplifting to share this moment in the safe confines of the big top tent.

At one point Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite edges past us to get closer to the stage, as a piper whets the crowd's appetite with Loaded's earworm hook.

'It's the return of the Manc' is how Gillespie cheekily introduces his bandmate - former Stone Roses bassist Mani. At one point it sounds like he might be about to burst into one of the Manchester band's biggest hits and in that moment many of the 40-somethings in the crowd are probably wishing a reunion was on the cards.

With fellow Scot Calvin Harris within hearing distance at Hampden Park, south siders are being treated to an inter-generational dance mash-up tonight.

Shine like Stars is dedicated to one of the band's founder members, guitarist Robert 'Thorb' Young who died in 2004 at the age of 49.

The energy shifts for Jailbird, Country Girl and Rocks, tonight's rousing closing tracks before Gillespie's 'F*** the Tories' draws a cheer from the dispersing crowd.

Setlist

Movin' On Up

Slip Inside This House

Don't Fight It, Feel It

Come Together

Inner Flight

Screamadelica

I'm Comin' Down

Damaged

Higher Than the Sun

Shine Like Stars

Loaded

Swastika Eyes

Jailbird

Country Girl

Rocks



