It begins with Andy Stewart's 'I Belong to Glasgow' before the hypnotic groove of Movin' On Up gets the crowd swaying.
Bobby Gillespie repeats the name of his home city throughout the near two-hour set as if he can't quite believe he's performing in the south side park where he played football as a young boy.
Reassuringly, the 61-year-old looks very much the same as he did in the band's heyday, 30 years ago when Screamadelica was the soundtrack to giddy flat-share bedroom drinks and post-club house parties.
There's no proclamations of rigorous 4am fitness regimes or protein shakes, the Springburn-born Primal Scream frontman looks like every proper rock or pop star should - different from everyone else with an air of mystery that should never be completely solved.
The seminal album was released on September 23, 1991 with much of the production handled by the acid house DJ Andy Weatherall, who transformed original recordings by the band into universally-adored dance tracks.
A small gospel choir is drafted in for Come Together but it's in the crowd's hands that the chorus really takes flight and it is genuinely uplifting to share this moment in the safe confines of the big top tent.
At one point Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite edges past us to get closer to the stage, as a piper whets the crowd's appetite with Loaded's earworm hook.
'It's the return of the Manc' is how Gillespie cheekily introduces his bandmate - former Stone Roses bassist Mani. At one point it sounds like he might be about to burst into one of the Manchester band's biggest hits and in that moment many of the 40-somethings in the crowd are probably wishing a reunion was on the cards.
With fellow Scot Calvin Harris within hearing distance at Hampden Park, south siders are being treated to an inter-generational dance mash-up tonight.
Shine like Stars is dedicated to one of the band's founder members, guitarist Robert 'Thorb' Young who died in 2004 at the age of 49.
The energy shifts for Jailbird, Country Girl and Rocks, tonight's rousing closing tracks before Gillespie's 'F*** the Tories' draws a cheer from the dispersing crowd.
Setlist
Movin' On Up
Slip Inside This House
Don't Fight It, Feel It
Come Together
Inner Flight
Screamadelica
I'm Comin' Down
Damaged
Higher Than the Sun
Shine Like Stars
Loaded
Swastika Eyes
Jailbird
Country Girl
Rocks
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here