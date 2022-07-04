If you're biding your time until the next Bank Holiday, you aren't alone but here's how you can make the most of it.

We might have already ticked off Good Friday, early May and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holidays, but we still have a few to look forward to.

Whether you want to maximise your annual leave or you're just day dreaming about some time off, Frank Recruitment Group has you covered.

The global leader in resourcing for IT professionals has crunched the numbers, sharing what days you should be booking off to make your holidays go that much further.

Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022

The days you should book off to make Bank Holidays in Scotland go further

Summer Bank Holiday

When is it?: Monday, August 1 2022

When should I book off?: Tuesday through to Friday

Number of annual leave days to take off: 4

Total number of days off: 9

St Andrews Day

When is it?: Wednesday, November 30

When should I book off?: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Number of annual leave days to take off: 4

Total number of days off: 9

The days to book off over Christmas to get more out of your holiday

This year's Christmas and New Year’s Day Bank Holidays fall on a weekend this year which means you can keep the festivities going for a little longer.

Scots also benefit from the bank holiday on January 2 which is an extra 24 hours on this break compared to the rest of the UK, bringing it to a potential total of nine days off.

Boxing Day

When is it?: Monday, December 26

When should I book off?: Wednesday through to Friday

Number of annual leave days to take off: 3

Total number of days off: 9

Christmas Day (substitute)

When is it?: Tuesday, December 27

When should I book off?: Wednesday through to Friday ( as above)

Number of annual leave days to take off: 3 (as above)

Total number of days off: 9

New Year's Day (substitute)

When is it?: Monday, January 3 2023

When should I book off?: Wednesday through to Friday ( as above)

Number of annual leave days to take off: 3 (as above)

Total number of days off: 9