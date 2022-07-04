Three people have been killed and another four have been critically injured after a shooting in a shopping centre in Denmark's capital.
The country's police force confirmed a 22-year-old have been arrested after the incident in Copenhagen.
Police inspector Soren Thomassen said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but investigations are still ongoing.
It is not believed to be terror-related and the gunman is thought to have acted alone and selected victims at random.
The shooting happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping centres in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital.
The victims included a man in his 40s and two young people, two Danes and one Russian citizen.
Several people were injured but two Danes and two Swedes are in critical condition.
The first reports of a shooting were received at 5.37pm and the suspect was arrested 11 minutes later.
Mr Thomassen described the suspect as an “ethnic Dane”, a phrase typically used to mean someone is white.
Danish broadcaster TV2 published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts, a vest or sleeveless shirt, and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand.
Denmark's royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled.
The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year.
In a joint statement, Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, said: “We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured.
“The situation calls for unity and care.”
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also paid tribute to the victims of the attack.
She said on social media: "My deepest condolences to the people of Denmark in the face of this appalling attack. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."
