The British Army is investigating a "breach" of its Twitter and YouTube accounts.
Both official sites appeared to have been hacked, with the video platform featuring videos on cryptocurrency and images of billionaire businessman Elon Musk.
Meanwhile, the official Twitter retweeted a number of posts relating to non-fungible tokens (NFT), which act as a certificate of ownership for virtual items.
The account name was even changed to Bapesclan and the profile picture was an ape-like cartoon figure in clownish make-up.
An Army spokesperson said they were aware “of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is under way.”
They said information security is taken “extremely seriously”, and added: “Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further”.
The Twitter account was restored to normal by Sunday evening.
A tweet explaining the incident added: "Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us and normal service will now resume.”
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said what had happened “looks serious”.
The chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee tweeted: “This looks serious.
“I hope the results of the investigation and actions taken will be shared appropriately.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here