The British Army is investigating a "breach" of its Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Both official sites appeared to have been hacked, with the video platform featuring videos on cryptocurrency and images of billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter retweeted a number of posts relating to non-fungible tokens (NFT), which act as a certificate of ownership for virtual items.

The account name was even changed to Bapesclan and the profile picture was an ape-like cartoon figure in clownish make-up.

An Army spokesperson said they were aware “of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is under way.”

They said information security is taken “extremely seriously”, and added: “Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further”.

The Twitter account was restored to normal by Sunday evening.

A tweet explaining the incident added: "Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us and normal service will now resume.”

The chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee tweeted: “This looks serious.

“I hope the results of the investigation and actions taken will be shared appropriately.”