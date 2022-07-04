A teenager has been hospitalised after a serious assault during a Glasgow Calvin Harris gig on Saturday.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident at Hampden Park.

Police Scotland is investigating the incident, but the boy's current condition is unknown. 

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries after receiving a report of a 15-year-old boy having been seriously assaulted at an event in Hampden Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

“He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.”