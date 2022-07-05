Rock band Guns N' Roses has been forced to cancel a performance in Glasgow a day before it was due to take place. 

The American performers were due to play at the Glasgow Green on Tuesday evening. 

A statement released by the band on Monday evening confirmed that "due to illness and medical advice", the band will not be able to take the stage

It read: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022.

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

However, the show has already been rescheduled twice because of the pandemic.

It comes after the Red Hot Chili Peppers called off their gig at Bellahouston Park last week. 