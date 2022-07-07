A WOMAN with Asperger's syndrome who has been rejected for cancer treatment at Glasgow's Beatson said she was "made to feel like a pest".

Anne Ellis, 60, was referred for chemotherapy in May after doctors at Glasgow Royal Infirmary (GRI) discovered a tumour in her liver.

They said it was inoperable and incurable, but that chemotherapy would help to manage the disease and prolong her life.

However, at a meeting at the Beatson in June, Anne - who attended with her sister, Rab C Nesbitt actress Elaine MacKenzie Ellis - was told that chemotherapy would not go ahead, and no other treatment plan has been put in place.

Ms MacKenzie Ellis said: "I think it's discrimination because of her autism - that she doesn't merit treatment because she's disabled.

"They wouldn't have dismissed everyone the way they dismissed Anne.

"We're fighting to get answers that aren't forthcoming. And I just worry, how many other Annes are out there?"

Ms Ellis, who lives independently in Sighthill, Glasgow, added: "I feel like they're just giving me a wide berth, like I was unwelcome and not to go back. It made me feel like I was a pest."

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde strongly denies discrimination, and insists it follows a "patient-centred" approach.

It comes after emails leaked to Lancet Oncology described the Beatson as being "at crisis point" due to staff shortages and ageing equipment, with one exchange between senior clinicians stating that measures which "limit access to treatment" would have to be considered to relieve demand on its overstretched day bed unit.

Labour health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, told the Scottish Parliament last week that a Beatson consultant had written to her describing cancer care as being "run like a budget airline" and that "due to the lack of staff, rundown equipment, failure to plan for the future - this current situation of rationing cancer care was entirely predictable".

Beatson staff, who contacted the Herald on condition of anonymity, also said the centre is struggling with a "drastic shortage of beds", rock-bottom staff morale, and equipment which "breaks down and causes patients to miss treatment".

The health board said the email exchanges reported in Lancet Oncology were part of a post-pandemic planning exercise "to investigate with senior clinicians all options for ensuring that the services [NHSGGC] delivers can continue to be of the highest standard".

It stressed that "any suggestions that could be detrimental to patients were immediately discounted and rejected".

Ms MacKenzie Ellis, who has also appeared in Still Game and Sunshine on Leith, said the reasons given for denying her sister treatment "were clutching at straws" and felt like "excuses".



Elaine MacKenzie Ellis (left) with her sister, Anne Ellis This included reference to Anne's epilepsy, which has been well-controlled by medication for nearly 20 years.

Some anti-epileptic drugs are incompatible with chemotherapy, but charities Epilepsy Scotland and Epilepsy Connections questioned this as a basis for refusing treatment.

They said patients may be switched to alternative epilepsy drugs and that options should be "fully explored" with a patient's neurologist. Anne's specialist has never been consulted.

Ms MacKenzie Ellis said Anne's cancer was described as being in "too many sites", yet whole-body CT and ultrasound scans taken at the GRI did not find any evidence of the cancer having spread.

The liver tumour is considered to be a metastasis - meaning that it is not the primary source of the cancer. However, the primary source has not been pinpointed.

Blood tests showed that Ms Ellis had elevated CA125 levels, which can be a sign of ovarian cancer, but this has not been investigated.

Ms MacKenzie Ellis said she was also shocked when Anne's "mobility issues" were cited as a reason not to pursue chemotherapy. Ms Ellis suffers from painful bunions, but she regularly attends exercise classes.

Ms MacKenzie Ellis said: "She's not the quickest walker because of her bunions, but what does that have to do with cancer treatment?"

She stressed that her sister - who has never smoked or drank alcohol, has no other co-morbidities, and recently fought off Covid - is otherwise in good health and enjoys a "full, busy life".

A stent fitted in her liver in May to treat jaundice has resulted in her bilirubin levels dropping from a high of 200 to 25. Normal liver function is 20.

Ms MacKenzie Ellis said: "The decision was made before we even got there - a fait accompli, no right of reply.

"They effectively told me to bring her back when she gets ill, that was the upshot. I never thought we'd be here fighting to get Anne treatment - for a cancer, for heaven's sake."

A number of family friends, including Reverend Mark Johnstone of Glasgow Cathedral and Hazel Ralston, a retired teacher who was awarded MBE for establishing Glasgow's youth cafe in 2009, have written to the health board seeking clarity about Ms Ellis' treatment.

A spokesman for NHS GGC said: “We’re sorry this patient feels she hasn’t received appropriate care and we can confirm we are actively working with Ms Ellis and her family to discuss care options."

He added: “It would be incorrect to suggest there has been any form of discrimination in relation to the care we deliver to oncology patients.

“NHSGGC is absolutely committed to providing all patients with equity of access to high-quality care and treatment.

"Patients referred to the Specialist Oncology Service are discussed at a multidisciplinary team meeting which involves reviewing each patient’s case in detail before making a recommendation on the best clinical pathway for that patient.

"The patient’s care is then designated to a named Consultant Oncologist, who will offer the best care options based on a full assessment of the patient’s condition."