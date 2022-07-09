Ayrshire poet Rab Wilson introduces today’s choice. “Johnny Stariski was in charge of the powder magazine (supply of explosives for blasting purposes underground) at the Barony Colliery, Auchinleck, in the mid/late 1970s early 80s, when I worked there. His family emigrated to Scotland before the First World War, when there was a huge influx of Poles to Scotland. His family had been boot and shoemakers.

Johnny was of short stature – but possessed of a marvellous physique. In the 1960s he had followed the famous Charles Atlas body building course and was also a champion high-board diver. These attributes no doubt played a part when Johnny did his famous handstand on the top girder of the Barony Colliery ‘A’ Frame at Auchinleck (now a monument to the Ayrshire coal-mining industry).