Three people have died after a three-vehicle crash on the A9 on Tuesday. 

Officers closed off the road at Slochd Summit around 11.40am as they attended to the collision which saw billowing smoke fill the sky. 

The road did not reopen fully for nearly ten hours as emergency services attended the incident. 

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and specialist resources were sent to the incident, with an air ambulance also being sent to the scene.

Four people were hospitalised, with Police Scotland later confirming three deaths as a result of the collision. 

A statement from the force later added: "Police Scotland can confirm that three people have died following a road crash on the A9 at Slochd Summit on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"The road is currently closed and diversions are in place."