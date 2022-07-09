Dishoom
Edinburgh
SO wham-bam is the whole Dishoom experience that we whoosh through Keema Pau rolls, swoop onto Chole Puri and Murgh Malai and then suddenly, it seems, we’re squeezed back down the stairs and are fired out on the street.
How long were we actually in there, I ask Joe, as we walk by the never-ending queue marshalled by those clipboard wielding restaurant ring-masters.
Umm, he says, as I look down at the almost £100 receipt searching for timing clues. The end was certainly table-turning fast. We had just finished that gooey chocolate pudding, were still talking about why anyone would put chilli in bloody ice-cream, had glanced down and realised the plate had already been cleared. Uh-oh.
This had triggered a passing floor-walker’s head to swivel, eyes to lock, and then whistle up the bill so damn fast it was borderline rude.
All of this taking place amid apparently limitless numbers of waiting staff zipping here, there, and everywhere. Customers bustling and jostling, talking and laughing and the whole place going like a full-fat bazaar.
Earlier, we’d picked our way through juicy hunks of chicken thigh in that Murgh Malai (£10.50), the meat still slightly pink, the creamy, garlicky, coriander-infused marinade having seeped right into it when a passing waitress swooped for the platter.
Hang on, I’d said. There’s still one bit left. By then we had not only filled buttery rolls with spiced, pea-studded minced lamb Keema (£6.90), eaten them whilst commenting how good they were, but couldn’t stop scooping up the remnants with the serving spoon before it too disappeared.
Those little nuggetty Prawn Koliwada things, then: tangy, crispy, totally ordinary prawns really, but still polished off like the pricey and more-ish £8.50 snack they are clearly designed to be.
At what point the Chole Puri arrived, I can’t rightly say now, but everything came to the table so promptly after ordering that I mentioned it out loud at the time. Those puri were puffed like mini edible frisbees, the spiced dish of chickpea full of deep, crumbly flavour, powdered halva alongside that and a few caramelised carrots thrown in for plucking up and polishing off too.
This was one of those platters (£13.50) that had a culinary magnetism about it. Drawing our attention away from whatever else we were trying when it suddenly arrived.
The undisputed tractor-beam of the meal, though, was those lamb chops. Big, plump very meaty chops too, providing whole mouthfuls of lush uninterrupted tenderness, punctuated by lime, lamb, and punchy spices. At £15.90 for two chops, pretty much served on their own, where you could get a big platter of mini-chops for that in Glasgow? Great money, if you can get it.
Now, such has been the popularity of Dishoom – yet another English chain – that it has taken me literally six months to get my head round the concept of queuing just to eat in here.
And yet, as soon as I sit down and look at the menu, so much seems familiar. House black daal, those Koliwada, tea-steeped flavours, I’ve eaten similar elsewhere recently.
I realise Dishoom has become such a rip-roaring success that it has already been copied by so many of those new street food restaurants suddenly popping up everywhere. Understandably, because when it comes to spicing this is a culinary high-wire operation, full of face-slappingly fresh flavours.
All good though? The Khichia with chutney at £3.20, laughably ordinary, and those £4.10 Sharbats, watermelon and passionfruit coolers? Ice-crammed glasses containing a couple of mouthfuls of pretty ordinary flavoured waters to me.
The accountants must be rolling around like those robots in the old Smash adverts every time they’re ordered. I will say this, though. It turns out that even though it felt like a hustled meal, it wasn’t. We were actually in the restaurant for just over two hours.
Long enough to conclude Dishoom has definitely got something.
Dishoom
3A St Andrews Square
Edinburgh
0131 202 6406
Menu: Super-fashionable Bombay style street cafe vibe. Murgh Malais, bhels, chole puris and many interesting and artful dishes. 4/5
Service: There’s a constant queue at the door and they don’t hang around. Everything is done fast and efficiently and pleasantly enough. 3/5
Atmosphere: So busy and crammed with human bazaar vibe that the decor is almost irrelevant. An interesting place to be. 5/5
Price: Primo spot on St Andrews Square, so plenty of little bill-inflaters squeezed here and there. Generally, reasonable. 4/5
Food: Okay it’s a nationwide formula: but a pretty damn successful one. There wasn’t a tough piece of chicken, or a dull flavoured plate of food in sight. Great Keema Pau, punchy Murgh Malai. Entertaining all round. 8/10
24/30
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here