In the Eddy of the Stream
9 July-18 September. Entry free. Climate House, Royal Botanic Garden, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ.
This joint exhibition from 2021 Turner prize nominees Cooking Sections and Sakiya draws attention to the breakdown of ecosystems through the removal of plants. Following a three-year research project, Cooking Sections spotlights the interdependent relationship between Scottish wild salmon and forests. The exhibition will inform ongoing debates about rewilding.
www.rbge.org.uk
Summer Exhibition
9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
The gallery is showcasing its summer exhibition. There is a range of works, including Wilhemina Barns Graham’s A Life in Colour, John Brown’s My Garden and many others. The show will feature a variety of stylistic works, including sculptural, mixed-media and abstract expressions of different influential locations and will go beyond the gallery’s walls to include the garden.
http://www.scottish-gallery.co.uk/
Sincerely, Valentines – from Postcards to Greetings Cards
9 July-8 January 2023. Entry free. V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
This exhibition tells the story of Scotland’s most pioneering and successful commercial photographers, best known for popularising the holiday postcard on a global scale. A central part of the exhibition is new work from designer Maeve Redmond, who has created a series of oversized postcards in response to the vast Valentines archive print collection.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/sincerely-valentines
Dandelion: Cubes of Perpetual Light
9 July-28 August. Entry free. 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
Centred on sustainability, Dandelion is driven by the concept of ‘sow, grow and share’ on food, ideas, music, knowledge and community. The project features an installation of 12 cubes featuring specially commissioned music by a range of Scottish and international artists. The cubes themselves are miniature vertical farms that carry both a practical function and aesthetic value.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/dandelion
Art in the Park
9 July. Entry free. Hermitage Park, Sinclair Street, Helensburgh, G84 8TX.
A new exhibition by Pamela Randal Fine Art is on display at Hermitage Park. Visitors can see Scottish contemporary seascapes, landscapes, flora and animals. The works are on display in the new Pavilion in Hermitage Park.
https://www.pamelarandal.co.uk/
Artist Studio
9 July-27 August. Entry free. Platform, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow, G34 9JW.
Artist Alice Dansey-Wright opens her solo exhibition this weekend. The works explore the different approaches to working with the Platform community, featuring a series of new paintings and sculpture. Visitors can explore the artworks located across the building, displayed alongside a new text response to the exhibition by Rhona Warwick Paterson.
https://www.platform-online.co.uk/whats-on/event/865/
To Stand in the Full Sun
9-24 July (Friday-Sunday). Entry free. 16 Nicholson Street, Glasgow, G5 9ER.
This latest exhibition from 16 Nicholson Street gallery presents a vibrant and large-scale installation exploring collaboration and play through abstract colour and form. The bold works reflect the dynamic women who co-created them through a series of workshops.
https://16nicholsonstreet.org/events/
The Burn – A Scottish Millstream
9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
Kurt Jackson has returned to the Scottish Gallery for his latest exhibition. Focusing on the Kintyre peninsula, Jackson followed it to its southern end near Campbeltown, staying in an old water mill.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/the-burn-a-scottish-millstream
The Growing Season
9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ
Alex Kunbley tries to reflect the light, mood and changing seasons evoked by the inspirational landscape of Scotland. Over the past few years, the artist has been working on four larger paintings using a time-consuming beeswax layering process.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/the-growing-season
Kaleidoscopic
9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ
Kaleidoscope features a bold collection of jewellery and silver-smithing from four makers who each explore the joy of colour in a variety of materials. The makers include Ann Little, Lina Paaterson, Jo Pudelko and Alice Fry.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/kaleidoscopic
Charlotte Cohen
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here