In the Eddy of the Stream

9 July-18 September. Entry free. Climate House, Royal Botanic Garden, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ.

This joint exhibition from 2021 Turner prize nominees Cooking Sections and Sakiya draws attention to the breakdown of ecosystems through the removal of plants. Following a three-year research project, Cooking Sections spotlights the interdependent relationship between Scottish wild salmon and forests. The exhibition will inform ongoing debates about rewilding.

www.rbge.org.uk

Summer Exhibition

9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

The gallery is showcasing its summer exhibition. There is a range of works, including Wilhemina Barns Graham’s A Life in Colour, John Brown’s My Garden and many others. The show will feature a variety of stylistic works, including sculptural, mixed-media and abstract expressions of different influential locations and will go beyond the gallery’s walls to include the garden.

http://www.scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Sincerely, Valentines – from Postcards to Greetings Cards

9 July-8 January 2023. Entry free. V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

This exhibition tells the story of Scotland’s most pioneering and successful commercial photographers, best known for popularising the holiday postcard on a global scale. A central part of the exhibition is new work from designer Maeve Redmond, who has created a series of oversized postcards in response to the vast Valentines archive print collection.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/sincerely-valentines

Dandelion: Cubes of Perpetual Light

9 July-28 August. Entry free. 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Centred on sustainability, Dandelion is driven by the concept of ‘sow, grow and share’ on food, ideas, music, knowledge and community. The project features an installation of 12 cubes featuring specially commissioned music by a range of Scottish and international artists. The cubes themselves are miniature vertical farms that carry both a practical function and aesthetic value.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/dandelion

Art in the Park

9 July. Entry free. Hermitage Park, Sinclair Street, Helensburgh, G84 8TX.

A new exhibition by Pamela Randal Fine Art is on display at Hermitage Park. Visitors can see Scottish contemporary seascapes, landscapes, flora and animals. The works are on display in the new Pavilion in Hermitage Park.

https://www.pamelarandal.co.uk/

Artist Studio

9 July-27 August. Entry free. Platform, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow, G34 9JW.

Artist Alice Dansey-Wright opens her solo exhibition this weekend. The works explore the different approaches to working with the Platform community, featuring a series of new paintings and sculpture. Visitors can explore the artworks located across the building, displayed alongside a new text response to the exhibition by Rhona Warwick Paterson.

https://www.platform-online.co.uk/whats-on/event/865/

To Stand in the Full Sun

9-24 July (Friday-Sunday). Entry free. 16 Nicholson Street, Glasgow, G5 9ER.

This latest exhibition from 16 Nicholson Street gallery presents a vibrant and large-scale installation exploring collaboration and play through abstract colour and form. The bold works reflect the dynamic women who co-created them through a series of workshops.

https://16nicholsonstreet.org/events/

The Burn – A Scottish Millstream

9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Kurt Jackson has returned to the Scottish Gallery for his latest exhibition. Focusing on the Kintyre peninsula, Jackson followed it to its southern end near Campbeltown, staying in an old water mill.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/the-burn-a-scottish-millstream

The Growing Season

9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ

Alex Kunbley tries to reflect the light, mood and changing seasons evoked by the inspirational landscape of Scotland. Over the past few years, the artist has been working on four larger paintings using a time-consuming beeswax layering process.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/the-growing-season

Kaleidoscopic

9-23 July. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ

Kaleidoscope features a bold collection of jewellery and silver-smithing from four makers who each explore the joy of colour in a variety of materials. The makers include Ann Little, Lina Paaterson, Jo Pudelko and Alice Fry.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/kaleidoscopic

Charlotte Cohen