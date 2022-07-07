Edinburgh Festival Fringe has revealed its full programme for its 75th-anniversary event.
It will bring 3171 shows from 58 countries to the nation's capital.
The festival will take place between August 5 and 29 and alongside marking a major anniversary, it is the first full programme of events since before the pandemic.
The line-up includes Nish Kumar, Stewart Lee, Frank Skinner, Al Murray, Josie Long, Phil Wang and Reginald D Hunter.
International stars of hit show Drag Race Bianca Del Rio and Jinkx Monsoon will also travel to the city, as well as quizzer Paul Sinha.
Events will be extended to new locations in St Andrew Square and St James Quarter.
The chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Shona McCarthy said the programme reflected the "regenerative nature of a cultural icon that has weathered many storms since its inception".
She added: “As a festival which offers anyone a stage and everyone a seat, we can’t wait to welcome artists, writers, staff, crew, venues, producers, creatives, residents and audience members together this August, after two years of uncertainty and reinvention.
"We are hugely thankful to all our sponsors and supporters – those who have backed us through the tough times and those who have come on board to ensure the Fringe returns to its full stature in its celebratory 75th year.
“Venues, producers and artists have created an amazing array of performances and events which dig into some of the most topical themes being discussed in the world today.
"This is an opportunity for us all to laugh, cry, celebrate and be entertained together, living in this one incredible moment and looking ahead to the future of the Fringe and the many momentous moments yet to come.”
Culture Minister Neil Gray said the Fringe has been "pivotal in shaping and promoting our cultural identity on an international stage".
Organisers said issues tackled this year will include refugees, race, women's safety, disability, mental health and climate change.
