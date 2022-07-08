The risk of water scarcity in the east of Scotland has risen amid a warning that is likely to get worse in the next week.
Risk levels have risen in a number of areas as the east became dried throughout the past month.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued the warning amid further dry weather being forecast for the area.
Parts surrounding the River Ythan catchment in Aberdeenshire and the Firth of Tay have seen alert levels raise to 'moderate scarcity'.
Low river levels have now seen an early warning in place for Irvine and Ayr, despite the highest risk of water scarcity remaining in the east of the country.
The majority of the east remains in the 'alert' risk level due to below-average rainfall in June and low river levels.
Sepa is urging businesses in alert areas to ensure they using water from the environment efficiently. This applies to all industries abstracting water from the environment such as whisky distillers, farming and golf.
The agency is supporting businesses in switching supplies, such as using groundwater rather than river water.
It warned that conditions are expected to worsen before improving.
Michael Wann, water resources specialist at Sepa, said: "Water is a resource that underpins key industries across Scotland - from food and drink production, to farming and golf course management.
"All licensed abstractors must have a plan to deal with the range of conditions they experience throughout the year, including the current deteriorating water scarcity situation.
"Water is shared and finite, and we all need to work together to manage it as efficiently as possible. We want to work with businesses to plan long term for their usage so that we can preserve the resource as effectively as possible."
