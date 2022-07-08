An animal charity has decided to turn away wild and sick birds from their rescue centres amid the "far and away the worst" outbreak of bird flu.

The Scottish SPCA announced that the "tough" decision was made to protect the over 700 birds they have in their care.

A single case of a recent strain with high mortality and transmission rates could mean all of their birds would need to be put down.

It will mean wild birds will not be admitted to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre until further notice. Members of the public are also being urged to not bring sick or injured birds to the rescue centre or their rehoming centres.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “Avian flu has circulated throughout bird populations globally for almost two decades with varying degrees of severity.

"The current outbreak is far and away the worst in terms of transmission and mortality rates.

"It has been so sad to see the devastation it has caused, particularly among internationally renowned seabird colonies.”

Seabirds across Scotland have been falling ill from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain H5N1.

Great skua colonies in Shetland have been particularly affected, but other seabirds have also become fatally ill from the virus.

“This decision is tough but necessary to protect the hundreds of wild birds currently in our care.

"Our inspectors and animal rescue officers have responded to reports of thousands of birds in need this year, and they will continue to do so. We will do everything we can for every bird we attend to.”

The strain has an incubation period of two to eight days and could possibly spend several days in care without showing any symptoms.

Mr Flynn added: "We have really robust bio-security and isolation measures in place, but the sheer scale and the rapid spread of this outbreak of avian influenza means we have to take this action.

“One positive case in our rescue centre could mean tens of thousands of hours spent treating all of the birds currently in our care are wasted, as government guidelines mandate all birds could be put to sleep to prevent the disease spreading.

"The likelihood is we would have to close the centre entirely, jeopardising the wellbeing of not just birds but lots of other animals too.”

The Scottish SPCA is in regular discussions with the Scottish Government, DEFRA and other stakeholders responding to the avian flu outbreak.

It will review the new policy on a weekly basis.