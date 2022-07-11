A TREE-LINED civic square in the heart of the city with a cafe culture vibe could be the future look for Glasgow's George Square.

New images have been revealed today which show just how George Square could take shape and are based on the views of people around the city.

The striking images show a transformed civic centre and have been released as the final engagement on the design of George Square and surrounding streets begins.

The final stage will ask what people think about an initial sketch for George Square that has been developed following earlier engagement on what was wanted from the Square - Glasgow’s foremost civic space.

How a revamped George Square could look

The engagement will inform the final design of both the Square and around 2.5 kilometres of the surrounding streets in what is the George Square Area Project, aka Block C of the Avenues programme for Glasgow city centre, funded though the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

Sketch of George Street avenue

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow deserves a civic heart that reflects the great, welcoming, vibrant city that it is - and I’m pleased people from all over the city have taken their opportunity to tell us what George Square means to them and what they would like to see it become. This final engagement will not only see their thoughts on our city’s most historic and loved public space take shape; but also give Glaswegians a final chance to influence the final design.”

How Hanover Street could look under future plans

The final stage will feature online engagement at https://www.ourplaceglasgow.com/get-involved/george-square, a pop-up display in George Square and a series of sessions with stakeholder groups.

While not the final plan, council chiefs say the initial sketch for George Square provides a base for discussion - not a fully-developed option - during this final engagement, an exercise that will consider a diversity of views to help deliver a concept design.

Approach to George Square from John Street

The redesign of George Square is being delivered alongside with the surrounding Avenues over two phases. The first phase will see George Square, John Street, Hanover and Miller Street, a section of North Hanover Street and Cochrane Street commencing construction in 2024 with completion due in 2026. The second phase of construction - at St Vincent Street, George Street, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane - will be completed in 2028.

The scheme is part of the wider £115million Avenues project - a network of new, attractive, accessible, safe, sustainable and easily-maintained routes throughout the city centre that are people-focused, encourage active travel and are more attractive to residents, workers, visitors and investors.

Aerial image of how a revamped George Square could look

John McAslan + Partners were awarded the design contract for the project. Founded by Glasgow-born John McAslan in 1993, the practice has considerable experience in working in Scotland, including the recent refurbishment of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow and the National Galleries of Scotland's new Collection Facility in Edinburgh.