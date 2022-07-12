A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a tractor on a South Ayrshire road.
The fatal crash took place on B741 at Hamilton Bridge near Dailly on Monday, July 11.
Emergency services were called to the early-morning crash around 7.35am after a Suzuki SV 650 motorbike and a yellow JCB 4220 tractor crashed.
The 30-year-old motorbike driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, the tractor driver was not injured in the incident.
The road was closed for six hours while Police Scotland officers investigated the collision. It reopened around 1.30pm.
Sergeant Kenneth Malaney, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.
“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward. I would also ask anyone who with dash-cam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.
“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0649 of 11 July.”
