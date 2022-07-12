Gorse on Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat became engulfed in flames on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to the popular tourist sport in Holyrood Park around 10pm.
Two fire engines arrived at the scene where a fire spread across around 50 metres of the yellow shrubbery.
Images taken at the time showed thick smoke billowing from the hill. Any damage to Arthur's Seat will be treated as a heritage crime and will be fully investigated by Historic Environment Scotland.
Park rangers are monitoring the remaining hot spots and are ready to alert the fire service if the fire were to reignite.
It is the second fire in Edinburgh over the past couple of weeks after gorse on Calton Hill also saw flames spread amid dry and hot weather.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.01pm on Monday, July 11 to reports of a fire on a hillside at Arthur’s Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting approximately 50 metres of gorse.
“There were no reported casualties and crews have now left the scene.”
A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “Our Rangers continue to assist the fire service following a fire in Holyrood Park last night.
"Fires can quickly spread causing damage to the site, particularly at this time of year with dry weather and grounds, and are not permitted in Holyrood Park which is protected as a scheduled monument and a Site of Special Scientific Interest for nature conservation.
"Any damage caused may be considered as a heritage crime and will be fully investigated.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here