Gorse on Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat became engulfed in flames on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the popular tourist sport in Holyrood Park around 10pm.

Two fire engines arrived at the scene where a fire spread across around 50 metres of the yellow shrubbery.

Images taken at the time showed thick smoke billowing from the hill. Any damage to Arthur's Seat will be treated as a heritage crime and will be fully investigated by Historic Environment Scotland.

Park rangers are monitoring the remaining hot spots and are ready to alert the fire service if the fire were to reignite.

It is the second fire in Edinburgh over the past couple of weeks after gorse on Calton Hill also saw flames spread amid dry and hot weather.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.01pm on Monday, July 11 to reports of a fire on a hillside at Arthur’s Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting approximately 50 metres of gorse.

“There were no reported casualties and crews have now left the scene.”

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “Our Rangers continue to assist the fire service following a fire in Holyrood Park last night.

"Fires can quickly spread causing damage to the site, particularly at this time of year with dry weather and grounds, and are not permitted in Holyrood Park which is protected as a scheduled monument and a Site of Special Scientific Interest for nature conservation.

"Any damage caused may be considered as a heritage crime and will be fully investigated.”