In a stellar recognition of two of Scotland's biggest cities - both Edinburgh and Glasgow have been named in the top five best to visit.

An annual list by Time Out of the best cities across the globe for travellers placed Scotland's capital as the number one place to visit, as well as ranking it as the most beautiful city and most walkable.

More than 20,000 people were surveyed to create the list of 53 top cities.

Glasgow was not far behind as it took fourth place on the best city to visit list. It was also named the friendliest and second most accordable.

Reacting to the rankings on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Surgeon called it a "brilliant endorsement of two great cities".

The list praised Edinburgh's "landmarks, architecture and scenic hotspots" in a justification for it taking the coveted top spot.

It adds: "This is a city full of warmth that encourages self-expression across communities via its art, culture and nightlife.

"It’s progressive and forever welcoming of all groups (no wonder 88 per cent of locals told us it was easy to ‘express who you are’ in the city)."

Coming up fourth after Chicago in Illinois and Medellín in Colombia, Glasgow was praised for its "casual kindness and good humour".

The Time Out review continues: "Glasgow excels at being outgoing and at going out.

"At SWG3, the world’s first body-heated club, dancing literally helps keep the lights on."

It also recognised Glasgow's well-known music scene roots, and added: "The dusty Barrowland Ballroom remains the reassuringly unchanging temple to live music you and your favourite band deserve."

Newer developments on the Glasgow scene were also praised including the recent Michelin star for a second restaurant in the city, after Unalome made the list earlier this year.

However, it added that Scotland's largest city's "burgeoning dining scene is best characterised by friendly informality and good value for money".

Arusa Qureshi, Time Out's Scotland correspondent says about the winning city: "There are many different characteristics to Edinburgh as a city, which when blended together make it one of the most interesting and entertaining places to live. There’s the picturesque and striking via its green spaces and Georgian architecture or the buzzing, vibrant and occasionally out-there elements of its year-round festivals and events. There is a togetherness and welcoming spirit in the city that is perhaps its true strength.

Qureshi adds: "When it comes to music, nightlife and other forms of arts and culture, Glasgow is without a doubt one of the best places to be. Its world-class venues, clubs, restaurants and bars make it impossible not to have a great day or night out in the city, whatever your taste. Glasgow is also a city with passionate locals that are forever looking out for the most vulnerable in society".