AN 18-year-old woman has died after falling 50 feet off a cliff in Thurso.

The coastguard was called to the scene at a clifftop near Victoria Walk at around 6pm on Monday night, amid reports that a man and a woman had fallen from it.

Emergency services in attendance confirmed that the teenager had died and was being treated as unexplained.

The 26-year-old man she was with has been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.50pm on Monday, 11 July, 2022, officers were called to the Victoria Walk area in Thurso, following a report of a man and woman having fallen from a cliff.

“Emergency services and Coastguard attended but an 18-year-old woman had died. Her next of kin have been informed. Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“A 26-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment."

Meanwhile, Thurso and Northwest Caithness councillor Matthew Reiss said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the families of the people involved.

"It is extremely reassuring to see the coastguard, lifeboat, police and other emergency services working together as they do so well. It's a reminder that accidents don't always happen in the depths of winter and they can occur at any time. It's also a reminder for people to take care on walks around the area."