St Vincent Street Church stands proudly as a monument to architectural innovation next to the modern high-rise office blocks on Glasgow’s famous financial street. The Greek gothic architecture is that of Alexander Thomson and is one of three churches in his extensive design collection – which spanned 120 buildings in Glasgow. What makes it so special is that it is the only one of Thomson’s churches left standing.

Born in Balfron on the 9th of April 1817 Thomson earned himself the nickname “Greek” Thomson due to being so heavily influenced by classical Greek architecture. He was an eminent Scottish architect who was also a pioneer in sustainable building. Thomson’s work ranges from churches, shops, and mansions to rows of houses. However, only 40 of his buildings remain standing today; the rest were either destroyed in the war, like Queen’s Park Church, or are now ruins, like the Caledonia Road Church.

St. Vincent Street Church was commissioned in 1856 and dedicated in 1859 to the former Presbyterian Church of Scotland. The Church rises above its artificial acropolis on a steep slope located on St. Vincent Street in Glasgow, which is one of the major streets in the city centre, formed in the early 1800s.

The structure follows a Gothic Revival architectural style. Six, massive, fluted Ionic columns support a full-width pediment across the front façade of the rectangular-plan building, which is designed as a temple.

A square stone tower with classical elements, including Egyptian style entrances, and an “Indian” dome stands on the east façade.

T-shaped openings with Greeco-Egyptianising herms can be seen near the top, supporting the lintel over with their backs to each other. The church’s interior has a vibrant dark pink colour scheme, with woodwork embellished with classical Greek and Egyptian patterns. Thomson was not keen on having windows, but he knew he had to have them.

The pulpit is the church’s focal point. There is no altar because it was planned as an auditorium. In 1998, 2004, and 2006, the World Monument Watch was placed on Saint Vincent Street Church. Following that, they helped to restore the church tower, a prominent architectural feature of Thomson’s style.

The structure is regarded as one of the world’s three finest romantic classical churches, according to American architectural historian Henry Russell.

Thomson died in March 1875. He was, like many innovators, under-appreciated during his lifetime, but is celebrated by his surviving structures which help to keep that bit of “Greek” in Glasgow.