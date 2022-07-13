The risk of wildfires spreading in the east of Scotland has been raised to "very high".
Scots are being urged to take extra care to avoid fires from breaking out in the east and northeast of the country.
It follows a period of warmer weather, including the highest temperatures of the year in some parts of Aberdeenshire, and below-average rainfall.
The most recent water scarcity report issued by Sepa warned that areas in the east of Scotland continued to get drier through June and into the start of July.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the wildfire warning is in place until Thursday, July 14.
People living or visiting in rural areas have been reminded that the "smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days".
Group commander for the force Lynne Gow said: "Spring is the peak time for wildfires in Scotland when accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather acts as fuel which can spread fires quickly over a wide area.
"However, temperatures are rising and, although cooler than elsewhere in the UK, the dry, warm weather is expected to continue throughout the week.
“With a westerly wind, humidity will be higher in the west but the summer drying conditions and rising temperatures mean that eastern areas of Scotland are rated as ‘very high’ risk over the next few days."
The warning follows a fire on Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat on Monday evening.
Historic Environment Scotland warned that the incident would be fully investigated and any heritage crimes would be prosecuted.
Ms Gow added: "Wildfire can destroy wide areas of landscape and wildlife but human behaviour can dramatically reduce the risk of wildfire.
"We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand - the smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days.
"Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."
