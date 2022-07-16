Sitting Pretty

16 July - 30 October. Entry from £15. Mount Stuart Rothesay, Isle of Bute PA20 9LR

Five new park bench prototypes by Scotland based designers have been commissioned by Design Exhibition Scotland. The benches respond to Mount Stuart’s architectural materials, landscape and the traditional historical design methods used in the Isle of Bute. The artists have used locally sourced materials as well as recycled plastic, scrap metal and others to create their artworks.

www.mountstuart.com

Fantasy to Fabrication

16 July - 30 October. Entry from £15. Mount Stuart Rothesay, Isle of Bute PA20 9LR.

This exhibition celebrates the imagination, eclecticism and creative process of acclaimed 19th-century designers. There will be jewellery, furniture, watercolours, books, stained glass and many more artefacts on display. It is also the first time that many of the treasures will be exhibited publicly and paired with rarely seen objects on loan from other institutions.

https://www.mountstuart.com/

Scotland Small?

16-24 July. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

The exhibition presents new bodies of work from eight artists. The various artists have each investigated the breadth of Scottish landscape, from history to physical topography. There will also be new work from 2019 RAS Morton Award winner Daniel Cook.

https://www.royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions/240-scotland-small-recent-work-from-rsa-residencies-for-scotland-and/overview/

Summer in the City

16-22 July. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

This exhibition from the Royal Scottish Academy brings together recent works from Royal Scottish Academicians for the summer months. Some of the artists on display include Henry Kondracki, Elspeth Lam, Ade Adesina and others.

https://www.royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions/241-summer-in-the-city/overview/

Alexander Lindsay Art Exhibition

16 Ju;y - 7 August. Entry free. Bowhous, St Monans, KY10 2DB.

In the largest exhibition of his career, renowned Scottish photographer Alexander Lindsay is showcasing his cast and ultra-high resolution landscape photos from his travels. The images, printed by Lindsay in his studio in Fife, reach up to eight metres wide, transforming the unique venue of Bowhouse’s Main Hall into an extraordinary art gallery.

https://www.alexander-lindsay.com/

St Andrews Art Club Summer Exhibition

16-24 July. Entry free. St Andrews Art Club, 14c Argyle Street, St Andrews, KY16 9BP.

St Andrews Art Club is an enthusiastic group of amateur and professional artists. For their summer exhibition, members are allowed to submit a limited number of paintings that will be on display. The artists have used different techniques including oils, acrylics, water colours and may others.

https://www.standrewsartclub.co.uk/

GOSSIP Celebration Exhibition

16-30 July. Entry free. Tolbooth Jail Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1DE.

The GOSSIP Collective is celebrating their five year anniversary this month. An artist-led non-profit organisation which works to provide opportunities for artists and creatives, the group is holding an exhibition to mark the occasion. There will be work by GOSSIP members, as well as graduate work from students of Forth Valley College.

https://stirlingevents.org/tolbooth-event/gossip-5-years/

Behind the Scenes Tour of GMRC

20 July. Entry free. Glasgow Museum Resource Centre, 200 Woodhead Road, Glasgow, G53 7NN.

Discover the amazing museum collections, all stored away and waiting to be discovered. Visitors will spend an hour exploring the very special building, as well as some of the highlights of the one million treasures the museum holds.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/museums

Sma’Shot Cottages

16, 20, 22 July. Entry free. Sma Shot Cottages, 2 Sma’Shot Lane, Paisley, PA1 2HG.

Upon entering these cottages, visitors immediately step back into the 18th century to a typical weavers cottage, originally built in the 1750s. The cottage has been matched to written descriptions of the town and only altered slightly from its original 19th century dimensions. Immerse yourself in history and discover life as a weaver in the historical town during the 19th century.

https://www.facebook.com/SmaShotPaisley/

Artist Rooms - Phyllida Barlow

16-23 July. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, 73&75 Bedford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

Discover how artist Phyllida Barlow transforms everyday household materials into large-scale sculptural installations. Her work is playful and unwieldy, using layered surfaces often wrapped in bright colours and her sculptures look as if they might tip over or collapse at any moment. Discover some of her sculptures on display at Tate Modern.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/

Charlotte Cohen