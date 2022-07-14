MOTORISTS have been queueing for almost an hour after a police incident has forced a stretch of the M8 to close.
Traffic Scotland confirmed that an accident near Junction 24 Helen Street has resulted in three lanes being closed eastbound.
M8 J24 W - E Helen St turnoff - Accident, 3 lanes closed Eastbound has been cleared. #TSIncident— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 14, 2022
An eyewitness told the Glasgow Times: "The vehicles must have been taken away, but debris remains on the road and a stretch of the road is still closed.
"There are eight police officers still on the scene."
A traffic information bulletin issued at 9.24am reads: "The M8 is currently closed at all eastbound traffic at J24/Helen Street due to a police incident.
"Significant delays/congestion should be expected on surrounding streets and road users should consider alternate routes if possible.
"Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available."
At 9.55am, the road re-opened but drivers are advised that there will still be queues and congestion after the accident.
Police Scotland confirmed that they were dealing with a concern for a person on the motorway.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are attending concerns for a person reports on the M8 eastbound near junction 24 at around 8.20am on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
“Emergency services are at the scene and a diversion has been put in place.”
