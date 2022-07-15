Plans to improve access for ambulances at a Glasgow brain injury unit were abandoned five years so despite concerns over delays in transferring patients.

A report, published in April by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, warned that none of the current facilities at the Institute of Neurological Sciences (INS) have dedicated entrances for ambulances drop offs and the entrance is "often blocked to emergency vehicles by taxis and private cars".

It has emerged that in 2017, the health board sought planning permission to create a dedicated entry route for ambulances and drop off bays.

Keppie Design was appointed for the project but the plans were not taken forward.

The unit, which is based at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, provides emergency surgery for patients who have suffered catastrophic brain and spinal injuries as well as treating a range of neurological conditions including Multiple Sclerosis and is the largest of its kind in the UK.

The health board is now taking forward a multi-million plan to re-develop the institute, which opened in 1974, but could take years go come to fruition. A spokesman said the plans would include ambulance drop off points.

A report by the board warned that the crumbling buildings are "very high risk" for patients and staff due to ventilation failures, poor drainage and sewage leaks which led to elective surgery being cancelled for two years. Infections were also said to be an "ongoing concern".

The Herald revealed earlier this month that the board has investigated nearly 20 incidents at the INS where a patient has died or suffered harm in the past five years.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde ordered 17 Significant Adverse Event Reviews (SAERs),which are carried out if treatment has led to an unexpected death or serious complications.

The health board declined to provide any further detail about any of the patients who came to harm, over the past five years, saying it would breach data protection principles.

A freedom of information request also revealed that five board-led investigations have been ordered into hospital-acquired infections since 2017.

The board has also spent almost £3million on private surgery, in the past five years, because of capacity, staffing issues or problems related to the unit.

Patients have also been travelling to hospitals run by NHS Lothian, for surgery to treat brain blood vessel disorders such as aneurysms because of staffing issues. Three new consultants have recently been appointed.

A major re-development is planned and has been designated a top priority due to the “clinical risks involved in not addressing the significant issues posed by the existing infrastructure”.

A number of re-development options are being considered including creating a new dedicated campus at a cost of £377million or integrating services into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A spokesman for NHS GGC said: "The first stage of the business case process to develop a multi-million pound proposal to improve services and facilities for the Institute of Neurological Sciences has been submitted to the Scottish Government for consideration, after the Initial Agreement was approved by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Board.

"This hugely ambitions plan ensures that the facilities of the INS will meet the needs of patients using them for years to come and will include access considerations for all vehicle types, including ambulances.

"Designs for an ambulance bay were previously put forward in 2017, as part of a proposed programme of capital investment schemes.

"However, following a review of the capital investment schemes, analysis of expected future developments and an assessment of how the renovations would impact patients currently using services, the decision was taken to include these as part of a wider redevelopment plan."