A taskforce is set to take the lead on Scotland's response to the bird flu devastating the country's seabird population.
Led by NatureScot, the taskforce will co-ordinate a national approach with input from conservation organisations and local authorities from across the country.
It comes amid early signs that the variant driving the recent severe outbreak highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has now spread gulls and raptors living in cities.
Chief executive of the organisation Francesca Osowska warned that the crisis has been "rapidly evolving and deteriorating".
Gannets, skua, geese and gulls have been the worst hit by the highly pathogenic variant of the virus.
At least 508 cases of the H5N1 variant have been confirmed among 28 wild bird species in Scotland, according to figures by Defra.
This is likely to be a significant underestimate as it only includes birds which has been officially tested.
Off the coast of North Berwick, on the world's largest colony of breeding northern gannets, Bass Rock, the virus has caused a "significant drop in numbers".
National Nature Reserves Isle of May and Noss have closed to public landing trips in response to the crisis earlier this month.
Shetland has been one of the worst hit areas, with the great skua or bonxie population particularly affected.
NatureScot confirmed the taskforce will co-coordinate actions, prioritising an effective response to potential future outbreaks and variants and protecting Scotland's bird populations.
READ MORE: Coordinated efforts call as Bass Rock sees rise in gannet deaths
Ms Osowska said: "Tragically, this disease could be with us for some time to come, with early evidence confirming avian flu has moved into our urban gull and raptor populations, developments we and partners are monitoring closely.
“Responding to this crisis involves a national endeavour, and this task force will bring together partners who are already doing fantastic work, to better share expertise and co-ordinate action on the ground.
“In the long-term we know this is an international crisis which requires an international response.
"As we look ahead to the biodiversity COP15 in Montreal this December, protecting and restoring our biodiversity will have a key role to play in our response and resilience to viruses such as avian flu.
“Here in Scotland, the Scottish Government’s new Scottish Biodiversity Strategy, which is currently out for consultation, is responding to this challenge, setting out ambitious plans to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.”
NatureScot is also forming a sub-group of our Scientific Advisory Committee to provide further support on surveillance that is crucial to ensuring resilience against future viruses.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel