A taskforce is set to take the lead on Scotland's response to the bird flu devastating the country's seabird population.

Led by NatureScot, the taskforce will co-ordinate a national approach with input from conservation organisations and local authorities from across the country.

It comes amid early signs that the variant driving the recent severe outbreak highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has now spread gulls and raptors living in cities.

Chief executive of the organisation Francesca Osowska warned that the crisis has been "rapidly evolving and deteriorating".

Gannets, skua, geese and gulls have been the worst hit by the highly pathogenic variant of the virus.

At least 508 cases of the H5N1 variant have been confirmed among 28 wild bird species in Scotland, according to figures by Defra.

This is likely to be a significant underestimate as it only includes birds which has been officially tested.

Off the coast of North Berwick, on the world's largest colony of breeding northern gannets, Bass Rock, the virus has caused a "significant drop in numbers".

National Nature Reserves Isle of May and Noss have closed to public landing trips in response to the crisis earlier this month.

Shetland has been one of the worst hit areas, with the great skua or bonxie population particularly affected.

NatureScot confirmed the taskforce will co-coordinate actions, prioritising an effective response to potential future outbreaks and variants and protecting Scotland's bird populations.

Ms Osowska said: "Tragically, this disease could be with us for some time to come, with early evidence confirming avian flu has moved into our urban gull and raptor populations, developments we and partners are monitoring closely.

“Responding to this crisis involves a national endeavour, and this task force will bring together partners who are already doing fantastic work, to better share expertise and co-ordinate action on the ground.

“In the long-term we know this is an international crisis which requires an international response.

"As we look ahead to the biodiversity COP15 in Montreal this December, protecting and restoring our biodiversity will have a key role to play in our response and resilience to viruses such as avian flu.

“Here in Scotland, the Scottish Government’s new Scottish Biodiversity Strategy, which is currently out for consultation, is responding to this challenge, setting out ambitious plans to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.”

NatureScot is also forming a sub-group of our Scientific Advisory Committee to provide further support on surveillance that is crucial to ensuring resilience against future viruses.