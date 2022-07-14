A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on the M8 in an incident which saw the major road close during morning rush hour. 

The 22-year-old was struck by a red Toyota on the eastbound lane, nearby junction 24, around 8.20am on Tuesday. 

After emergency services were called to the Helen Street junction, the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. 

His condition has been described as serious by hospital staff. 

The 51-year-old driver of the Toyota did not require medical treatment.

Two eastbound lanes remained closed for just under two hours. 

Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to contact 101 quoting reference 0557 of 12 July.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience while officers dealt with this incident."